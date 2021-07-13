Earthworm robot for underground

There have been robots that circulate on land for a long time, others that dive in the sea, others that fly through the air and even some that fly through space. In contrast, very little has been done in terms of robots capable of moving underground like earthworms or other animals do. The situation may now begin to change, thanks to researchers who have thoroughly analyzed locomotion underground.

Inspired by the roots of plants, as well as animals that make their way through the earth or sand in the subsoil, scientists have developed a soft, fast and controllable robot that can dig in the sand and thus advance under it. The technology not only enables fast, precise and minimally invasive movement underground, it also lays the mechanical foundation for new types of robots.

Although prototypes of underground robots that advance by digging have already worked, the new robot features important innovations.

This technological advance is the work of a team that includes, among others, Nicholas Naclerio, from the University of California at Santa Barbara, and Daniel Goldman, from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), both entities in the United States.

As Naclerio emphasizes, the greatest challenge of moving through sand or earth in the subsoil lies in the forces involved. While air and water offer little resistance to objects that pass through them, the subterranean environment offers much. Although we rule out driving through rocks by drilling them, the mere movement under the earth or sand implies having to constantly remove material of those kinds that gets in the way.

Fortunately, the natural world offers numerous examples of underground navigation, featuring plants and fungi extending parts of themselves underground, and animals capable of tunneling directly through granular media such as loose soil and sand. A good mechanical knowledge of how all these living things achieve movement through the subsoil opens many possibilities for science and technology, as emphasized by Goldman.

An interesting technique for an underground robot is to emulate vegetables and the way their roots, as they grow, move through the earth, while the rest of their body remains immobile. In the underground environment, extending the limbs of a robot keeps the forces of resistance to the advance low and limits the zone of action of these to the extreme that expands; If the whole body moved as it grew, the friction on the entire surface would increase as more of the robot entered the sand until it could no longer move.

Animals that dig tunnels or burrows, meanwhile, serve as inspiration for an additional strategy that suspends sand particles from the soil in a fluid-like state and allows the robot to overcome the high level of drag that these present materials under normal conditions.

The southern sand octopus, for example, blasts a jet of water toward the ground and uses its arms to push itself into the temporarily loosened mass of sand. That ability came to the researchers’ robot in the form of a flow device that acts at the front end by shooting air into the region just ahead of it, loosening the granular material and making it easier to move through it.

The design of robots capable of moving under sand or underground has greatly benefited from the analysis of how animals that move in this way manage to do so. (Photo: Nicholas D. Naclerio, Andras Karsai, Mason Murray-Cooper, Yasemin Ozkan-Aydin, Enes Aydin, Daniel I. Goldman, Elliot W. Hawkes / UC Santa Barbara Mechanical Engineering / UCSB Hawkes Lab / Georgia Tech / Science Robotics)

A small, squishy robot like this is very useful for jobs where it is necessary to excavate shallowly through dry granular media, such as taking samples of material shallow below the earth’s surface, and monitoring the ground. erosion level. The extension of the tip, like a growing root, allows it to change direction and, at the same time, the body of the robot can modulate its anchorage in the medium it passes through, a control that could be useful for exploration in very low-gravity environments , where there is a danger that any movement of the robot will make it jump and move away from its position. In fact, the team is working on a project with NASA to develop advanced methods of excavation on the Moon or in more distant stars, such as Enceladus, a moon of Jupiter.

The research and development team exposes the technical details of its design of the robot in the academic journal Science Robotics, under the title “Controlling subterranean forces enables a fast, steerable, burrowing soft robot”, which is the work that stars on the cover. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)