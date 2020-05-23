European Space Agency (ESA), which indicated that the magnetic field of the land it is gradually weakening, in an area that stretches from Africa to South America, and that is causing technical problems in the satellites that orbit the planet. “data-reactid =” 12 “> A major alert has just been raised by the European Space Agency ( ESA), which indicated that the Earth’s magnetic field is gradually weakening, in an area that stretches from Africa to South America, and that is causing technical problems in the satellites that orbit the planet.

Scientists are using data from the Swarm constellation (designed to accurately identify and measure the various magnetic signals that make up Earth’s magnetic field) to better understand this area, known as the “South Atlantic anomaly.”

The magnetic field is a dynamic force that protects us from cosmic radiation and charged particles from the Sun. It is largely generated by the turbulent, super-hot cast iron ocean that makes up the Earth’s outer core, about 3,000 km below our feet.

It has also been shown to have dynamic movements, as the position of the North Pole’s magnetic field has been changing at high speed for some time.

According to ESA, this terrestrial magnetic field comes with a gradual decrease and it has it with a loss of 9% of its strength.

“Between 1970 and 2020, the minimum field intensity in this area dropped from around 24,000 to 22,000 nanoteslas, as the area of ​​the anomaly has increased and moved westward at a rate of about 20 km per year. In addition, in the last five years, a second center of minimal intensity has emerged in southwest Africa, which suggests that the South Atlantic anomaly could be dividing in two, ”they argue.

Jürgen Matzka, from the German Geosciences Research Center (GFZ), explains: “The new eastern minimum of the South Atlantic anomaly has been forming for a decade, although its development has accelerated in recent years. We are very lucky to have Swarm satellites to investigate the evolution of this anomaly. The challenge now is to understand the processes in the Earth’s core that cause these changes. ”

One of the speculations about these magnetic changes is that this could lead to a reversal of the north and south poles, something that occurs approximately every 250,000 years.

ESA states that the main difficulty of this weakening is that “satellites and other ships that fly over the area experience technical failures, given the greater weakness of the magnetic field in that region, allowing charged particles to penetrate to the altitudes of the satellites in low Earth orbit. “

