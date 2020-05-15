Earth’s inner core is spinning at about 0.05-0.1 degrees per year, according to an analysis of seismic data from repeated earthquakes published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters.

Geoscientists do not fully understand how Earth’s magnetic field generator works, but suspect that it is closely related to dynamic processes near the inner boundary area of ​​the inner-outer core.

Changes in the location of the magnetic poles, changes in field strength, and anomalous seismic data have led them to take a closer look.

“In 1996, our group detected for the first time a small but systematic change in seismic waves passing through the Earth’s inner core, which we interpret as evidence of differential rotation of the inner core relative to the Earth’s surface”said lead author Professor Xiaodong Song, a researcher at the University of Illinois and Peking University.

“However, some studies believe that what we interpret as movement is, instead, the result of seismic waves that are reflected in an internal internal limit that alternately enlarges and contracts, such as the growth of mountains and the cutting of canyons” .

Xiaodong Song – professor of geology

Professor Song and Yi Yang, a graduate student, analyzed seismic data from a variety of geographic locations and repetitive earthquakes, called doublets, that occur at the same location over time.

“Having data from the same location but at different times allows us to differentiate between seismic signals that change due to localized variation in relief from those that change due to movement and rotation”, Yang explained.

The scientists discovered that some of the seismic waves generated by the earthquake penetrate through the iron body below the limit of the inner core and change over time, which would not happen if the inner core were stationary.

“It is important to note that we are seeing that these refracted waves change before the reflected waves bounce off the inner core boundary, implying that the changes come from within the inner core.”Professor Song said.

Why is it a different analysis?

The basis of the debate lies in the fact that previous studies analyzed a relatively small group of somewhat ambiguous data generated from a method that is highly dependent on the exact time of the clock.

“What makes our analysis different is our precise method of determining exactly when changes in seismic signals occur and reach various seismic stations around the world”Yang pointed out.

“We use a seismic wave that did not reach the inner core as a reference wave in our calculations, which removes much of the ambiguity.”

“This work confirms that temporal changes come primarily, if not all, from the body of the inner core, and the idea that changes to the surface of the inner core are the only source of signal changes can now be ruled out.”Professor Song said.

