Earthquake Strikes Tajikistan; there are at least 5 deaths and damages

DUSAMBÉ.

At least five people died to the east of Tajikistan this Saturday, after a earthquake from magnitude 5.9, which was felt even in the capital Dushanbe, reported the authorities of this mountainous country in central Asia.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at 0714 (0214 GMT), is located 165 km northwest of Dushanbe. Five people died, “said the press service of the Committee for Emergency Situations.

Dozens of houses have been destroyed, “he added.

According to the government press agency Khovar, which cites the Tajik Academy of Sciences, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.9 and was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The committee for emergency situations specified that the fatalities lived in a village in the Tayikabad district.

He added that houses and power lines have also been damaged in three towns in this district located 220 km east of Dushanbe.

