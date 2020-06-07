The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that a review of civil protection protocols for earthquakes is being carried out in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic

The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum reported that work is already underway to strengthen the protocols of Civil protection before earthquakes like the one registered this Sunday, in the Mexico City.

Sheinbaum Pardo He explained that this will be integrated into the action protocols for seismic events that arise during the contingency due to COVID-19.

The president said that it is in coordination with David Leon, the coordinator of Civil protection, so that during this period the protocols are kept activated.

“Some information has been given, perhaps it will be increased. We are in coordination with David León (national coordinator of Civil Protection) so that even in this period where we stay at home we also advance in our civil protection systems, ”he said.

He emphasized that families should be vigilant to know which are the safest areas in houses and apartments and adapt your own security measures for this contingency.

“Know which are the safest areas of our houses or apartments and of the places where we live. Indeed, there are many things that we have to adapt to this situation where we have to live with this virus and some of them also have to be eviction protocols, “he explained.

They report the perception of an # earthquake in some city halls in the downtown area. We are waiting for information from @SismologicoMX for more detail, protocols are activated. – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) June 7, 2020

According to National Seismological Service, This Sunday, at 09:45 h, an earthquake was registered 3 kilometers southwest of the mayor’s office. Benito Juarez, in Mexico City, with a depth of 7 kilometers.

Users on social networks reported that the movement was of short duration, perceiving an abrupt and strong shaking.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital