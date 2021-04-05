Earthquake of magnitude 4 was registered in Los Angeles without causing damage

15 minutes. A magnitude 4 earthquake shook an area near the Los Angeles airport on Monday, with its epicenter in the city of Inglewood, west of the Los Angeles city. This was reported by the Geological Survey (USGS) of the United States (USA).

Earthquake was registered at 04:44 local time (11:44 GMT). Felt in Inglewood, Lennox, and several nearby areas downtown Los Angeles. However, no material or personal damage was reported.

Some passengers who were at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) commented on Twitter that they felt the earthquake. The official website of the airport infrastructure did not make any mention of it.

“EARTHQUAKE: Who felt that? We had a brief earthquake here at LAX,” said Rachel Brown, a reporter from ABC television in Los Angeles, on Twitter.

EARTHQUAKE: Who felt that? We got some brief shaking here at LAX. @ ABC7 – Rachel Brown (@ abc7rachel) April 5, 2021

For her part, the earthquake expert, Lucy Jones, pointed out on Twitter that the earthquake it was strong enough to be “felt by most waking people in Los Angeles”. He also explained that the tremor occurred “very deep” in the ground, about 20 kilometers deep.

The M4.0 that just happened was under Lennox, CA, near Inglewood. Very deep at 20 km, so everyone is at least 20 km away. Would have been felt by most people awake in LA. Movement was thrust, probably not on any mapped fault https://t.co/UIPbVH0kw5 – Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) April 5, 2021

A great earthquake is coming

Several smaller tremors occurred during the early morning, including a 3.3 magnitude earthquake in the same geographic area, according to USGS data.

In the last 10 days there have been 3 earthquakes of magnitude 3 or greater in places near Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times.

California is located in an area of ​​high seismic activity crossed, among others, by the San Andrés fault.

The USGS estimates that there is a 60% probability that an earthquake with a magnitude close to 7 will occur in the Los Angeles area in the next 30 years, with the highest probability of occurring along the San Andrés fault. This would seriously affect many of the cities of the Los Angeles county, among others.