Earthquake left serious damage to structures and roads in Puerto Rico. The strong magnitude 5.5 earthquake who registered at about 7:13 a.m. Saturday caused serious damage to structures and roads in the south of the island.

Miami Mundo / Telemundo

At the moment two aftershocks have also been registered in the same area: one of 4.8 at 7:19 a.m. and another from 4.5 at 7:32 a.m. There is no tsunami threat, according to the United States Geological System (USGS).

Governor Wanda Vázquez communicated in writing that the Bureau for Emergency Management and Disaster Administration activated the search and rescue team, along with Nino Correa, to inspect high-risk areas in the southern zone.

Reported damage

The mayoress of Ponce, María “Mayita” Meléndez confirmed that the urban area of ​​the municipality suffered damage.

Among the affected structures is the Museum of the Massacre, which was under construction. Preliminarily, it was also indicated that a residence near the Mayor’s Office suffered damage.

Father Orlando Lugo confirmed that his parish house in Ponce was affected by the tremor.