Earthquake left serious damage to structures and roads in Puerto Rico. The strong magnitude 5.5 earthquake who registered at about 7:13 a.m. Saturday caused serious damage to structures and roads in the south of the island.

At the moment two aftershocks have also been registered in the same area: one of 4.8 at 7:19 a.m. and another from 4.5 at 7:32 a.m. There is no tsunami threat, according to the United States Geological System (USGS).

At the moment General Burgos of the National Guard activated the search and rescue team along with Nino Correa who are mobilizing to the southern zone, the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority is mobilizing to inspect dams and reactivate the system as energy recovers.

Governor Wanda Vázquez communicated in writing that the Bureau for Emergency Management and Disaster Administration activated the search and rescue team, along with Nino Correa, to inspect high-risk areas in the southern zone.

Reported damage

The mayoress of Ponce, María “Mayita” Meléndez confirmed that the urban area of ​​the municipality suffered damage.

Damage is registered in the Urban Area of ​​the City after a strong earthquake of magnitude between 5 and 5.5. Municipal staff preparing to distribute purchases sent us these photos. Hoping in God that everyone is well.



Among the affected structures is the Museum of the Massacre, which was under construction. Preliminarily, it was also indicated that a residence near the Mayor’s Office suffered damage.

We are already taking a tour of the City. We will give you more details soon. It is important that everyone is in a safe place. Avoid going through the Urban Area.

Father Orlando Lugo confirmed that his parish house in Ponce was affected by the tremor.