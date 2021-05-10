Earthquake in the Barça to two days of the quarter of the Champions

05/10/2021 at 6:06 PM CEST

FC Barcelona has been surprised this Monday by a news that could unleash a real revolution in the most successful section of the club in the past decade and so far just two days before the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on the court of the Ukrainian Meshkov Brest (Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.) .

More than 12 years after assuming the bench in February 2009 after relieving Manolo Cadenas from whom he was his assistant, Xavi Pascual will not follow next season on the Barça bench as SPORT has been able to confirm.

In parallel form, manager David Barrufet’s future could also be in jeopardy Despite his sensational work as the creator of a template of bells and very rejuvenated despite not having the highest budget in European handball for a long time. In fact, Barça would be between sixth and ninth in the Old Continent economically.

The fact is that since the arrival of the new Board of Directors chaired by Joan Laporta with the legendary former player Enric Masip as one of his most reputable ‘squires’, controversial decisions follow.

Despite the fact that Barrufet himself had reached an economic agreement with the player for his renewal, giving up a part of his salary, Aron Palmarsson will finally leave for Danish Aalborg after first the Manager and then the current Board delayed the signing of this new contract.

Neither Xavi Pascual nor Aron Palmarsson will continue at Barça

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

Now the departure of ‘Pasqui’ is another important blow for a squad that he had taken on the radical turn in the way he played that has made him the fastest team that prints his game, although sometimes this caused a problem in key games such as in the last Champions League final against Kiel.

“The coach explained his project to us and we bought it,” he assured SPORT last season. Cédric Sorhaindo, one of the emblems of Barça that the team will leave at the end of the course together with Pascual himself, Raúl Entrerríos, Palmarsson, Kevin Möller and possibly Jure Dolenec and Casper Mortensen.

Masip and Pasqui, along with Nagy and Iker Romero when they were together in the section

| JOAN MONFORT

When it comes to talking about substitutes, there are two possible paths and each of them would have interesting options depending on the way of working that the current Board prefers: bet on promoting someone from the house or looking for a signing abroad.

In case of continuing with a continuity line, so to speak, it would be necessary to mention Pasqui’s assistant ‘, a Fernando Barbeito who was key in the’ Dream Team ‘as a right winger and even Raúl Entrerríos, who will hang up his shoes after the Tokyo Games and could become the ‘Pep Guardiola of handball’.

If the debate moves abroad, another myth of barcelonismo like ex-lateral Antonio Carlos Ortega, who recently renewed for the German Hannover despite pointing out that he would only change his current club “for a great project” such as Barça would undoubtedly be.

Antonio Carlos Ortega, during his successful Blaugrana stage

| MARC CASANOVAS

Another option would be to bet on one totally different way of conceiving handball as it is the one that has made Valladolid triumph Raul Gonzalez, winner of the Champions League in 2017 after a spectacular comeback in the semis against Barça and currently in the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain.