Earthquake 6.1 Baja California: Tremor shakes this morning

Earthquake 6.1 shakes Baja California, Mexico, early Friday morning. There is currently no tsunami warning. It happened the same day of the anniversary of the Great Earthquake in Chile in 1960.

The tremor this morning had its epicenter in the south of the Mexican state, 173 kilometers east-southeast of San José del Cabo, with a depth of 10 kilometers, at 08:46:06 (UTC) according to the USGS.

There is currently no tsunami warning.

On this same date, May 22, but in 1960 the Great Earthquake of Chile occurred, in Valdivia, which left a balance of around 22,000 dead and 2 million affected.

That earthquake, which occurred on a Sunday, had its epicenter in the vicinity of Traiguén, La Araucanía Region, and had the chilling magnitude of 9.5 on the Richter scale, making it the most powerful earthquake recorded instrumentally in history of humanity.

The tremor was so tremendous that it could be perceived throughout the planet, produced tidal waves that reached points in the Pacific Ocean, reaching Hawaii and the coast of Japan, and triggered the eruption of the Puyehue volcano, which covered the lake of the same name with ashes.

The earthquake of this morning, on the other hand, has hardly had any repercussions, however, it awakens the alert of the conscience that, at some point, the dreaded and many times predicted earthquake that will affect the west coast of the United States due to the Failure could occur. from San Andrés.

