An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 shook Venezuela this morning, 42 kilometers from the island of La Tortuga (northeast), but it could be felt in the capital, Caracas, and several neighboring cities.

The quake occurred at 5:39 AM local time (9H39 GMT), 113 km ENE of Guatirecon, with a depth of 9 kilometers, reports USGS.

Publications on Twitter showed the tremor live from Caracas, where the inhabitants could clearly feel it, although there was no damage.

Some users described that it felt like “a shake” that lasted a short time.

“I was awake and I felt the tremor, the doors, windows and bed moved a little strong at first and then very slightly, it lasted about 2 minutes,” said @Nanimarianunez, from the Valles del Tuy, Miranda state, just outside Caracas .

La Tortuga Island is located 170 kilometers from Caracas, in the Caribbean Sea, and is uninhabited, being an ecosystem where various marine species inhabit.

