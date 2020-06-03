Photo: . / EPA / BILL INGALLS / NASA HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA / BILL INGALLS)

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- SpaceX copied the headlines of the weekend with the successful launch of its Crew Dragon manned capsule to the International Space Station, becoming the first private company to achieve such an odyssey, but the firm of Elon Musk has other more earthly problems. Never better said: earthly, land.

In other words, not everything is going so well: hours before the successful launch of the Crew Dragon, a test vehicle exploded on the test bench in Boca Chica, Texas, and it is not known if the explosion broke the windows of the thirty houses in the nearest town (Boca Chica Village), as happened on recent occasions.

For the same reason, these properties were recently bought by SpaceX for 8.5 million dollars, with the exception of seven of them whose owners are reluctant to sell, despite the noise of the rockets and the broken glass of the windows that this causes.

Past explosions, present explosions, and especially those that are looming in the future, generate a security conflict that led SpaceX to mail letters to Boca Chica residents with the offer to buy their properties for three times the appraised value.

The letter of last September 12 admits that the company “did not anticipate that local residents would experience a significant disruption” in the placid life they led until it settled there with the goal of building and launching rockets into outer space for extraterrestrial tourism purposes.

To remedy the problem on land, you must remove the people who have chosen the Boca Chica beach located just a mile and a half from the aerospace property, so SpaceX is trying to buy all the private properties in the area.

“It has become clear that the expansion of space flight activities, as well as compliance with Federal Aviation Administration standards and other public safety regulations, will make it increasingly difficult to minimize disruptions (of quiet life) for the residents of the Villa », he warns in the letter of sale offer.

He adds that SpaceX is “committed to a fair and equitable process to acquire” the properties, but that the amount of its offer “is not negotiable”, because its intention is “to offer the same treatment to all residents” in terms of quantity offered, three times above the individual appraisal.

The cost of the transaction paperwork is borne by the company, which in its letter stresses that, in addition, and “in appreciation of their support, we will offer all the residents of the village to accept the opportunity to continue their connection with development.” of the aerospace project by extending an invitation to attend “future private VIP launch events that are not available to the public.”

Three times the appraised value of the property yields, however, an insufficient amount for the purchase of a property in another beach area of ​​equal peace and beauty, argue some of the most reluctant to sell their “dream home” who, in addition, they denounce a process of conviction closer to one of «hostile acquisition».

“They determined what they are going to pay us for our houses and they also give us two weeks to decide. I will not be intimidated into selling on their terms, “said one of the residents.

They allege that the offer also does not take into account the rich nature of the environment or the “unique Boca Chica” ocean views and that families “do not have the financial means to buy equivalent properties elsewhere” and to help themselves financially by renting seasonally to tourists.

“We want to help them, but they must give us what we need to move on. I am not going to live in a trailer or an apartment. I gave my life to this property. I gave him everything I had, ”said one of the owners who would like to hear a better offer, according to one of the several reports on the matter that appear in publications in the Boca Chica Village area.