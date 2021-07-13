Earth would no longer be exposed to large collisions with asteroids

07/13/2021 at 1:17 PM CEST

In the framework of the Goldschmidt Geochemistry Conference, different researchers have concluded that although the Earth endured collisions with huge asteroids in its primitive stage every 15 million years, at present this type of risk has been overcome: the planet does not register similar events in the last 4 billion years, a trend that has made possible the development of life as we know it today.

In its early years, Earth had a particularly violent childhood, according to new estimates by scientists. The specialists have reevaluated the impact of asteroids in the Hadean period, from the origin of our planet until 4,000 million years ago, when the Archaic eon began.

Primitive bombings

During that primitive stage, the Earth was hit by a significant number of bulky asteroids, some of which were more than 10 kilometers in diameter and could be compared to the size of a large city today. According to a press release, researchers now believe that the rate of asteroid bombardment on the early Earth was higher than that sustained until today.

On average, every 15 million years During the indicated period, the planet endured a barrage of collisions with characteristics similar to the one that ended with the dinosaurs, therefore the number of these impacts may have been 10 times greater than the one sustained in current theories.

Vestiges of a violent past

Scientists reached these conclusions by studying the distant echoes of the huge impacts: the so-called “spherules” are traces of collisions that have been discovered in ancient rocks. These are tiny glassy spherical particles that have remained as a record of the molten elements and vapors produced in each impact, and that subsequently cooled and solidified.

The so-called Great Late Bombardment, which occurred approximately 4 billion years ago, is the fiery mark of that period: it was a cycle in which the Moon, Earth, and other bodies in the inner Solar System suffered frequent, very violent impacts from huge asteroids.

Related Topic: Meteorite threats do not come from the asteroid belt.

Stage passed

Beyond their catastrophic consequences, these impacts had a significant effect on the geochemistry of the Earth’s surface and on the development and sustainability of life. In addition, according to an article published in Futura Sciences, the verification of a greater impact of asteroid collisions on the early Earth verifies at the same time that our planet has already passed that stage.

We know that for about 4.5 billion years the trend has changed– Collisions have become less frequent and even in most cases are small object impacts. It could be said that the cosmic fury has ceased, because although asteroid threats still exist, these are isolated events and not huge events like those that occurred in the past.

This indicates that the Earth has overcome this chaotic initial period, allowing the different forms of life to consolidate and our planet to have a viable future. The change was crucial: the stability of the biosphere has been vital for its development and has allowed humanity to unfold on Earth.

Video: artistic recreation of the so-called “Great Late Bombardment”, a violent period of intense asteroid collisions that took place on the border between the Hadean and the Archaic. Credit: Mark A. Garlick.

Photo: This is what Hadean Earth looked like, according to an artistic recreation. The huge lava lakes generated by the impacts coexisted with liquid water on the planet’s surface. Credit: SwRI / Simone Marchi, Dan Durda.