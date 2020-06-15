© .

Scientists at the Max Planck Institute in Göttingen, Germany, they discovered an exoplanet with multiple similarities to Earth, that revolves around a Sun, but 3 thousand light years away and that could also have conditions to support life.

Astronomers have called this discovery like KOI-456.04 and its size would be 1.7 times bigger than Earth. In addition, its orbit would be made up of 378 days.

The experts from the Max Planck Institute, who led the international group of astronomers who conducted the research, published this information in the academic journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

KOI-456.04 is located in a region of the habitable star zone, term that defines the range of distance around a star that allows liquid surface water on an Earth-like planet.

Its host star, named Kepler-160, emits visible light; the central stars of almost all other exoplanets, on the other hand, emit infrared radiation, are smaller and weaker than the Sun and therefore belong to the class of red dwarf stars, « explain the experts.

Scientists have speculated that « the conditions on the surface of KOI-456.04 could be similar to those we know on Earth, as long as its atmosphere is not too massive and different from Earth’s. » And the amount of light it receives from Kepler-160 « is about 93% of the sunlight the Earth receives«

The joint work of Sonneberg Observatory, from the universities of Göttingen, in Germany, and California, in Santa Cruz, in the United States and from the NASA space agency, warns that much more research is needed to find data to formally declare that KOI-456.04 is a planet.

For now estimate the planetary nature of KOI-456.04 at 85%, but investigations continue to obtain the required formal status, which consists of 99%.

To achieve that direct observation will be necessary, through equipment that is still under construction such as the James Webb Space Telescope, an observatory in which more than 15 countries cooperate with NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency.