Earth is visible in more than 1,700 solar systems that might know about us, study reveals

What are the chances that an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization has been observing us for thousands of years?

Most of the efforts in the search for extraterrestrial life start from the human possibilities of finding incontrovertible evidence of it.

Whether on the surface of the Moon, with vehicles that explore Mars or space telescopes with the potential to distinguish worlds located hundreds of light years away, humanity’s bet to confirm that we are not alone in the Universe is to take the active part and find the other living beings, but …

What are the chances that the roles will be reversed and we are the discovered ones? Will there be any intelligent civilization located tens or hundreds of light years away that observes the Earth as a world capable of supporting life?

A new research that approached the problem of extraterrestrial life from this perspective wondered how many planets with hypothetical observers They could look at Earth and know that it is a world teeming with life.

Astronomers created a list of the stars closest to Earth and discovered that exactly 1,004 star systems with suns similar to ours (and therefore possibilities of worlds like this one) could detect the traces of life on Earth.

To reach such a conclusion, Lisa Kaltenegger, professor of astronomy at the College of Arts and Sciences and director of the Carl Sagan Institute at Cornell, and Joshua Pepper, a physicist at Lehigh University, assumed that a specific location is necessary in the Universe to be able to witness the transits of the Earth on the Sun (that is, the moment when the brightness of the Sun decreases slightly due to the fact that from a particular point of view, our planet passes in front of it) and therefore, find earth among millions of astronomical objects hundreds of light years away.

This technique is called transit method and it is the most common way to find exoplanets orbiting remote star systems of the Earth and even know the distance from its Sun and if it could have life.

How does the transit method work to find exoplanets?

The transit method works from the methodical observation of the shine of a star. If after dozens of observations this decreases by the same percentage periodically, it is possible to affirm that there is a world orbiting around it.

In addition, the time between each transit can also indicate distance to which the planet is with respect to its Sun and therefore, if it is a world whose characteristics favor the development of life.

The region around a star that a planet must orbit for its temperature, atmosphere, and composition to allow life to exist on it, is called habitable zone.

The article titled “Which Stars Can See Earth as a Transiting Exoplanet?” published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society magazine at the end of October, it concludes that “if observers were looking, they could see signs of a biosphere in the atmosphere of our pale blue point” due to its location and transit relative to our Sun Kaltenegger explains in a statement.

A second work published by the same university in Nature at the end of June expands this possibility to a greater horizon with a simple calculation: in the last 5,000 years, the Earth has been in the ideal position to be seen by hypothetical intelligent civilizations 1,715 star systems.

This number will reach 2,000 stars in the next 5,000 years and with what little we still know about exoplanets, astronomers estimate that there are at least 29 worlds with habitability characteristics that could orbit such stars.

