Earth from orbit, the surface of Mars, the Sun up close and more

I think that if there is something that will never stop surprising me, it is the vastness of the Universe and everything it contains. What’s more, you don’t even have to go far, the Earth itself, the neighboring Mars or the Sun of our system are already exciting by themselves. You only have to observe them in 4K or up to 8K resolutions to realize it.

Visual artist Seán Doran seems to share this obsession with me. For years he has been performing spectacular space videos using stock images and videos that have been publishing different special agencies such as NASA, ESA or JAXA. The result? Hours and hours of hypnotic views of the Earth and other stars near us. Without further ado, let’s see some of them.

A full orbit from the ISS to Earth

We began this journey with a full orbit from the International Space Station to Earth. The video is a timelapse with absolutely no cuts and made thanks to 9,966 photographs taken by ISS Expedition 57 on October 6, 2018. During the hour and a half that the video lasts (and the entire return of the ISS to Earth) we see how it flies over Antarctica, South America, the Atlantic Ocean, Spain, France, Central Europe , Northern Europe, Russia, China, Southeast Asia, New Zealand and back to Antarctica.

The immensity of a super typhoon …

In the Northwest Pacific Ocean super typhoon Atsani occurred in August 2015. The Japanese agency JAXA managed to capture it from space in all its glory. A cloud spiral with a well-defined eye that is visually splendid from above, but better not to be close to it on Earth.

… and a sandstorm

In case there was not enough with the super typhoon, more natural events that can become catastrophic for humans. In the following video we can see how a sandstorm across gigantic Australia.

And without leaving Australia, the fires that ravaged the country at the end of 2019. Four days of fires (December 30 to January 2) compressed into four minutes Of video. You can see how from the east coast of Australia the reddish cloud of smoke travels across the ocean to New Zealand (about 1,800 kilometers away).

The Moon, in black and white

Taking advantage of the capabilities of the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter to obtain three-dimensional data from the lunar surface, Seán Doran has created an impressive “virtual flight” over the surface of our satellite. Perfect to see more closely what the craters of the Moon are like and in general the particular topology it has. By the way, related to this we have previously seen a detailed 100 megapixel photograph of the Moon and also other videos similar to this but of specific areas of the Moon.

The Mediterranean at night

Flying over North Africa thanks to NASA images in this video we can see in the distance the Iberian Peninsula, Italy illuminated in all its splendor, Greece and part of the Middle East. All of them united by the common nexus, the Mediterranean Sea.

The Sun in 8K …

At the beginning of 2020 we were able to capture the most detailed and highest resolution photograph ever taken of the Sun. Its surface is … curious, and different from what one imagines. But more curious is to see the Sun in full and in 8K resolution in action.

… and the raging sun

There is nothing more necessary and at the same time more dangerous in our Solar System than the Sun itself. Necessary and essential for life, but better not to get too close. In the following render based on real data we can see how they are the eruptions that occur in the star, which is in constant activity.

The Earth, turned off

This is by far my favorite video. Generally, when we see satellite images of the Earth, it is either day or night, showing the cities illuminated (as an example, the Mediterranean at night previously seen). Not this time. The video made from NASA photographs shows us what it is like Earth from space, at night and without lights. It is the moonlight that is slightly illuminating the vastness of the ocean. Definition of calm.

Mars, full color

The Red Planet is actually not that red. As we have already seen, Mars has its peculiarities in this aspect and there the sunsets are blue and the days red. But its surface, if you have always imagined it as an arid desert (the movies about Mars do this little favor), you are somewhat wrong. Taking advantage of images from HiRISE, NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter camera, we see what the surface of the neighboring planet looks like in color. We’ll see what Perseverance sends us after its spectacular landing on Mars.

Just auroras

It goes without saying anything else, because everyone knows how amazing the auroras are.

Via | Sean Doran