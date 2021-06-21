Earth experiences a geological pulse every 27.5 million years

Analysis of 260 million years of major geological events has yielded recurring clusters separated by 27.5 million years, which gives our planet a “pulse”: a cycle of geological activity of 27.5 million years.

“Many geologists believe that geological events are random over time. But our study provides statistical evidence for a common cycle, suggesting that these geological events are correlated and not random “, exposes Michael Rampino, geologist and professor in the Department of Biology at New York University and leader of the study published in the journal Geoscience Frontiers.

Over the past five decades, researchers have proposed cycles of key geological events, including volcanic activity and mass extinctions on land and at sea, ranging from approximately 26 to 36 million years. But this analysis in the geologic record was hampered by limitations in age dating of geologic events, which prevented scientists from conducting quantitative research.

Advancement in technology

Fortunately, significant improvements in radioisotope dating techniques and changes in the geological time scale, it has allowed to obtain new data on the synchronization of past events much more reliable than the previous ones.

Thus, using the latest available age dating data, the experts compiled up-to-date records of major geological events over the past 260 million years and conducted further analyzes. The team analyzed the ages of 89 well-dated major geological events, such as extinctions, both marine and terrestrial, major volcanic lava spills, events in which the oceans were left without oxygen, fluctuations in sea level and changes or reorganization in the tectonic plates of the Earth, for example.

The researchers found that these global geological events generally are grouped into 10 different time enclaves during the 260 million years, grouped in peaks or pulses approximately 27.5 million years apart.