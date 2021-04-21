Earth Day 2021: What foods to eat to reduce your carbon footprint

The foods we choose have an impact on the human body and also on the environment. A sustainable diet contributes to caring for the planet not only on Earth Day (April 22) but every day. Making some adjustments to what you eat can reduce your carbon footprint and also benefit your health.

A study from the University of Oxford reported that food production plays an important role in greenhouse gas emissions. Terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems are being degraded, depleting water resources and driving climate change.

Reduce food waste

We waste a third of all the food produced and all the natural resources that were used for its production. The environmental organization WWF points out that at the same time, almost 700 million people go hungry every day.

And if that was not enough, food that is thrown away decomposes in landfills and releases methane, a potent greenhouse gas that has a 34 times greater impact than carbon dioxide on global warming, Healthline shares. Buying only what is necessary, as well as taking advantage of leftovers are actions that help reduce food waste.

What foods to eat to reduce your carbon footprint

1. Eat less meat and reduce dairy consumption

Pigs on a meat plant. Photo; Scott Olson / Gatty Images

Agriculture is one of the main contributors of greenhouse gas emissions globally. However, the production of food of animal origin tends to generate higher greenhouse gas emissions than the production of food of plant origin.

According to data from the World Resources Institute, dairy and especially red meat (particularly beef, lamb, and goat) stand out for their disproportionate environmental impact.

2. Eat more vegetable protein

Vegetable burger. Photo: Shutterstock

Try swapping meat for more plant-based protein. The Harvard Nutrition Source notes that eating legumes (beans, lentils, and peas), nuts, seeds, whole grains, and other plant-based protein sources is a boon for your health and the health of the planet.

Make sure to mix your sources so that no “essential” protein component is missing. Some plant-based foods can also provide you with complete protein such as soy and its by-products such as tofu.

3. Eat local and seasonal fruits and vegetables

Seasonal fruits on the market. Photo: Magda Ehlers / Pexels

Buying seasonal food from local producers reduces the consumption of food transported long distances. Also, out-of-season foods may be imported or require more energy to grow due to the need for heated greenhouses.

There are a variety of fruit options such as apples, bananas, oranges, citrus, plums, avocados, grapes, peaches, seasonal berries, etc.

4. Eat more whole grains

Oatmeal is a healthy and filling cereal. Photo: Alexander Mils / Pexels

A study of 16,800 Americans found that diets lower in greenhouse gas emissions were high in fiber-rich plant foods and low in saturated fat and sodium.

Fiber-rich foods like whole grains not only benefit your health, like helping you lower your risk of heart disease, they also help keep you full by naturally limiting your intake of high-carbon products.

Whole grains include: amaranth, oats, quinoa, barley, brown rice, buckwheat, bulgur, corn, kramut, millet, rye, sorghum, spelled, wheat grains, and wild rice.

Other strategies to reduce the environmental impact from food that you can implement are the cultivation of some of the products you consume; drink water in reusable water bottles; as well as reducing the use of plastic wrap when buying food.

It may interest you: