Earth Day 2021: How to Reduce Food Waste



Before you go shopping, make a meal plan and create a list of the foods you will need.

Photo: Anna Shvets / Pexels

Food waste has a negative effect on the planet. According to the environmental organization WWF a third of all the food we produce is not consumed, with significant negative impacts on nature, world hunger and the economy.

Food is wasted from the farm, shops, restaurants, and at home. Doing what you can to avoid wasting food is one way to do less harm to the planet and always take care of it, not just on Earth Day.

How to reduce food waste

1. Make a meal plan and shopping list

Before going shopping, make a weekly meal planto and create a list of the foods you will require. This simple action helps you only get the necessary things according to what you will cook, with this you also avoid unnecessary expenses. Buy exactly what you need. No extra vegetables that in a few days could be spoiling even in the refrigerator.

2. Avoid impulse purchases

Try not to go shopping at the grocery store or supermarket on an empty stomach.. Hunger can cause you to buy on impulse and end up carrying more than you need. Don’t fall for food temptations strategically placed in checkout areas.

3. Buy less food that spoils quickly

Bulk product sales or packaged foods can push you to buy more than you really need. Choose unpackaged fruit and vegetables for Carrying only the parts you require not only saves you money, You avoid taking home foods that you will not consume in its entirety and that will spoil generating waste.

4. Freeze the leftovers

Prevents food from spoiling. If you have foods that you know you won’t be consuming in a short period of time, freeze them. Meat, bread, herbs, vegetables, and fruits can last a long time when stored in the freezer. Freeze and label leftovers, then make sure to eat them.

5. Store food the right way

So that your food can stay in good condition for longer, it is important to store them correctly, in the pantry, in the refrigerator and in the freezer. Some mistakes may be decreasing your life span.

6. Scan your refrigerator

Periodically check your refrigerator to see what foods do you have to take advantage of first before your life is up, stop plan your meals and make your shopping list.

7. Making the most of the leftovers

Cooking twice a week and storing leftovers in the refrigerator to eat later in the week is one way to save time in the kitchen and reduce food waste.

If you need to cook more frequently, you can choose a day or two a week to eat the leftovers that have been stored in the refrigerator or freezer. You reduce waste and keep your fridge in order.

8. Think twice before throwing away food

Before throwing away the food, think about whether it really can’t be eaten anymore. Some vegetables may look wilted but can still be used to make a variety of tasty dishes.

The best before date does not always indicate that a product can no longer be consumed. Manufacturers provide a date to help consumers and retailers decide when food is of the best quality. Some products such as sliced ​​bread or pasta, if they have been stored properly and show no signs of deterioration, can be consumed if the date is met.

9. Order tailor-made at the restaurant

In a restaurant order food that does not contain the ingredients that you do not like or that you know that you will not eat to avoid that they remain on the plate and end up being a waste. Other ways to reduce your food waste at the restaurant is order smaller portions or take home your leftovers.

10. Donate your food

Find out if there is a food donation program close to home. Ask in supermarkets and restaurants.

If we all shopped, cooked, and ate smarter, we could avoid wasting food.

–

It may interest you: