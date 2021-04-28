EarnX Community Concept and Vision

Compartir

EarnX is a unique utility token developed to support non-fungible token (NFT) and unique art industries. It is a community-based token that seeks to empower people with talents and provide all token holders with the right to contribute to the development of the platform.

The developers have given up ownership of the token on launch day. The first public sale was made through DxSale and ninety-five percent of the collected Binance coin (BNB) was locked for four years. In addition, the team has five percent of the supply and the rest is distributed among the owners of the community.

EarnX is a frictionless deflationary token, in other words: any token transaction will result in the payment of ten percent fees, of which five percent is locked into the liquidity pool and five percent is proportionally redistributed between the forks, where the tallest fork’s wallet accumulates and burn the supply. The consequence is that the quantity and value of the tokens are constantly increasing, over time, for any holder.

EarnX is a product built on the principle of being rare, stable, deflationary, and having utility.

Utility

EarnX seeks to fuse traditional art like rugs with modern NFT technology. In simple terms: the community seeks to digitize authentic and unique works of art using NFT contracts, which are then sold and delivered to the customer. Each unique product proposal causes the community to vote to proceed with the adoption or not.

Unique product owners receive support from the community and developers, for example by using the EarnX launch pad, using experts from the EarnX community and receiving attention and any feedback that can help them develop further.

All EarnX holders with a certain amount of tokens are eligible to vote. Customers who purchase the art and its NFT, must pay for the art from a wallet containing a certain amount of EarnX tokens.

More voting and community participation lead to greater use of the token: holders benefit from “tokenomics” and artists offer better art to the world in physical and digital form.

EarnX provides most of the functions by merging NFT and decentralized finance, which will help increase the sale of unique products and services in an efficient and timely manner.

Scarcity and stability

EarnX supply is limited and burning constantly, resulting in scarcity and stability. The token is safe from any fear of “pulling the rug” as ownership of the token is relinquished and liquidity is assured with DxSale.

EarnX tokens are hosted on the Binance smart chain platform, which uses smart contracts. The platform was selected over others due to its scalability, transparency and efficiency in providing low gas rates for any transaction.

Our team is constantly looking to include EarnX on various exchanges, to facilitate community expansion and allow more people to join, simply by shopping and joining EarnX social networks such as Telegram and Twitter.

