Earning money with TikTok will be easier thanks to its new function

TikTok Shoutouts will mimic the operation of ‘Cameo’, allowing you to pay for personalized videos of our favorite stars and influencers.

In Explica.co we have already told you on several occasions how to make money on TikTok, although the truth is that the developers of the popular social network heir to Musical.ly have a surprise for all creators and influencers who want to monetize even more your presence and your followers on the platform.

This is how it is born TikTok Shoutouts, or what has been like a Cameo clone that will allow anyone to request and pay for personalized videos of your favorite celebrities or creators, which will also be able to establish their own rates for this type of service within TikTok.

The operation is quite simple, as some media explained to us, where we can read that indeed Shoutouts is available in select markets during its launch tests, offering the possibility for creators, once they have reached a specific level of followers, to configure their prices so that other users can request personalized short videos.

TikTok will soon expand the possibilities of making money on the platform, offering a service similar to ‘Cameo’ so that you can charge your followers for personalized videos … But yes, you will need a good mass of followers to access Shoutouts!

Apparently, so far this new service has been sighted in Turkey and some Middle Eastern countries like Dubai, where they tell us that the same TikTok currency is used With which you can already offer tips to creators, who in this case will define their prices personally.

In fact, by pressing on the Request button A screen will appear that explains the operation of Shoutouts, which begins with the advance payment to creator, which will have up to 3 days to accept it and send us the video within a week directly to our message box on TikTok.

Obviously there are things to clarify in this new functionality of the ByteDance platform, such as the threshold of followers to access the service or the maximum, minimum and recommended prices by video, although surely things will become clearer in the near future as TikTok decides to expand the boundaries of Shoutouts.

What is clear is that this will be a blow to Cameo, as this service created in 2016 had not found any direct competition yet, allowing influencers and popular people sell videos for up to hundreds of dollars directly to any fan or other people who used them for example to make gifts.

Experts actually speak of “mutual benefits”, as Alessandro Bogliari, CEO of The Influencer Marketing Factory, stated:

Influencers make more money, TikTok opens up a new source of income, and followers are happy to get a personalized video that can be requested, paid for, and maintained within TiKTok.

We will see if finally Shoutouts reaches more markets and how it behaves in Spain and Latin America, especially in terms of the level of followers to access and prices, because users to use it we already know that you will have hundreds of thousands … How many of you are willing to pay for a video of a famous person?

