Earn up to 800%: this is how family offices cash in with the SPAC madness

800%. It is the return to which the family offices to capitalize on the boom in SPAC (special purpose acquisition company, or special purpose purchase companies), the new fashion of Wall street, where they are known as ‘blank check’ entities, and on which the SEC (Securities and Markets Commission, the equivalent of the CNMV of the USA) has already placed his magnifying glass.

Apr 19, 2021

“It allows us to take companies to the stock market and somehow close the circle,” he acknowledges. Elon Boms, CEO of the SPAC Thimble Point, and at the same time executive director of the Pritzker Vlock Family Office, in statements to Bloomberg.

This family office is not only the anchor investor of Thimble Point, SPAC that has just raised almost 300 million dollars in its February IPO, but has also promised to invest 50 million in it before its debut on the floor.

Since the beginning of 2020, some 600 of these ‘blank check’ companies have raised more than $ 182 billion, according to data collected by the aforementioned medium.

What few know is that one of the main engines of SPACs are these family offices, that is, the firms that, often discreetly, manage the wealth of the super-rich. So far, they are responsible for having launched or sponsored more than a dozen of these companies that, in the past year alone, have raised about 4,500 million with another 1,000 million in pending offers.

THEY HAVE LITTLE OR VERY LITTLE TO LOSE

“The most sophisticated family offices have been very active,” he says Luigi pigorini, boss Citi Global Wealth for Europe, Africa and the Middle East. “They have incredible contacts, knowledge, ability to invest … all are important characteristics,” he acknowledges.

They have very little to lose. And it is that even if a SPAC is shipwrecked, it does not necessarily imply that a familly office is scalded. Typically, a SPAC’s ‘godparents’ or sponsors buy shares in the company at a fraction of the standard price of $ 10 offered to investors in the IPO. They normally own 20% of their capital when they hit the floor, and then they can reinforce their returns through debt, the options market …