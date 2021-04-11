earn money playing with your mobile with this application

With this application you can get gift cards from Amazon, PlayStation or Spotify.

One of the great illusions of every self-respecting mobile user has always been be able to earn money with your smartphoneAnd if that can still be done in an entertaining way, so much the better.

Beyond the well-known Google Rewards, which rewards us for answering specific questions, we currently have a large number of applications to earn money with the mobile. Today we add to the list, a curious app that we have come across in recent days.

Is about Mistplay, an application with which you can earn money playing a series of games that seek to make themselves known to users. Of course, although the games are not bad, we already warn you that you will have to dedicate some time to make it up to you.

How Mistplay works

Mistplay is an application with very simple mechanics: you install it, you access the games that you like the most and, just by playing them, they give you some points that you can later exchange for gift cards from platforms like Amazon, PlayStation or Nintendo.

As is usual in this type of application, the more often you play and the more levels you go up in the game more points will be assigned to you. In the same way, you also have the option of get gems making purchases within the games, which you can also redeem for more points or additional content within games.

Another advantage of Mistplay is that the prizes are delivered in the form of gift cards, which implies that, at no time, we will have to give our personal data to access the money, since they will simply send us a code to our email.

Can you really make money with Mistplay?

The answer is yes, but dedicating hours. In my case, I have used this application daily During two weeks, spending an average of two hours a day in it. A time that has allowed me to accumulate, in about twenty hours of play, 2,800 points, which give me access to a gift card valued at nothing more and nothing less than … 5 euros.

Even if the figure is not very encouraging, and in many cases you will have to spend money to get points at a higher speed (it has not been my case, hence it took so long), it must be said, in defense of Mistplay, that many of the games that the app proposes are quite entertaining.

The app is legit and in effect pay, so it can be a good option if you are one of those people who likes casual and uncompromised mobile gaming (the more games you try, the more points you will accumulate). However, it is not at all a source of income to consider, after all, twenty hours for 5 euros is many hours and few euros.

How to download and install Mistplay

To start making money with Mistplay you just have to download it through the direct link that we leave you at the end of this article, register with your Google or Facebook account and start play the titles you like the most.

