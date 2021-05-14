earn four times more and propose dividend

Clinica Baviera has presented the accounts corresponding to the first quarter of 2021, a period in which the company achieved a net profit of 7.8 million euros, which represents an almost four-fold increase in earnings of 2.1 million from the same period of the previous year.

For its part, billing it grew by 40.1% between January and March, to 41.2 million. By country, Spain’s revenues grew by 42.7%, to 27.2 million; while those of Italy stood at 3.4 million, 45.5% more. The turnover of Germany and Vienna added 10.5 million, 32.3% more. The EBITDA it shot up 119.7%, to 14.5 million; with a margin of 35.3%.

On the cost side, operating expenses they increased by 17%, to 26.6 million euros.

With these results, Clínica Baviera has informed that it will propose to its shareholders the distribution of a dividend of 0.552 euros gross per share charged to freely available reserves for next May 28.