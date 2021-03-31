Earn Cryptocurrencies: Active and Passive Ways to Get Crypto in 2021

Tempted to join the crypto boom and grow your wealth? You are in the right place. Earn cryptocurrencies!

How to earn cryptocurrencies?

As many know, 2020 treated cryptocurrencies well: Bitcoin rose threefold to $ 28,000 in late 2020 and then hit the all-time high of $ 62,000 three months later; ETH, the second largest crypto also set a new record and the recently launched ETH 2.0 program is expected to lead to higher ETH in the future; Several new coins and DeFi projects are also booming. That said, a large influx of money and participants enter the crypto market every day.

In this article, we will introduce and compare different methods to earn Bitcoin.

Staking

The first way you can earn cryptocurrencies is with Staking. This is a very common practice in Ethereum 2.0.

In short, participants lock their tokens (“stake”) on the network and the protocol will randomly choose a validator to validate a block. The more cryptos you put in, the more likely you are to be chosen. The validator will get rewards for their cryptos.

Staking is much easier compared to mining and crypto trading. Its risks are medium, as investors generally only need to worry about large price swings during the lockdown period.

Crypto futures trading

Futures trading allows traders to bet on crypto price trends and profit from price differences.

Platforms generally allow traders to leverage their deposits to increase their positions, which can lead to much higher profits if they bet in the right direction. But of course, traders could also suffer big losses if they bet bad.

So betting on crypto price movements may seem easy, but traders are advised to practice the currency trading simulator as much as possible and learn to analyze the market.

While trading crypto futures carries higher risks than gambling, the profit potential is much higher. To illustrate, if you open a purchase contract worth 1 BTC (invest 0.01 BTC with 100x leverage) when Bitcoin is trading at $ 50,000, when Bitcoin rises to $ 52,000, you will get 0.038 BTC (ROI 384%).

In this sense, there are a wide variety of crypto exchanges, but we recommend consulting the Bexplus crypto platform. It provides beginner and experienced traders with opportunities to profit from the ups and downs of the crypto market and earn cryptocurrencies.

In fact, each user receives a demo account with 10 BTC to practice and users can claim a 100% deposit bonus for each deposit to increase their margin.

Crypto Hodling

It is worth mentioning that the “Holding” is one of the oldest and most popular ways to earn in the cryptocurrency market.

While cryptocurrency trading activities are high-frequency, many crypto “believers” choose to buy and store them in their wallet for a year or even longer.

Maintaining is easy and more importantly much less stressful as you don’t need to monitor the market every day and get nervous with every price change. Therefore, it is believed that the earlier you invest in Bitcoin, the more you can earn. Even if you invested in Bitcoin just a year ago, you could now have a potential ROI of more than 400%.

The most important thing when having crypto could be: don’t forget your private keys! While the traditional method of hodling is to store them in cold wallets; more and more hodlers are choosing to deposit their crypto in interest wallets to increase wealth.

Thus the Bexplus wallet is an example, where crypto users can earn up to 21% annual interest and their Bitcoin could be transferred to the trading account when they feel like trading.

Your acquaintances help you win

The affiliate program, also known as a refer-a-friend affiliate plan; It is the way to earn commissions from crypto trading platforms. All you need to do is get a follow link and spread it in your social circles that you have joined: your friends, Telegram groups, Twitter, etc. That would be more like a salesperson job, you need to understand the products and design your marketing plan.

In addition to the methods mentioned above, there are numerous ways to earn cryptocurrencies: airdrop, task completion, masternode execution, etc. As the cryptocurrency market becomes more mature and popular, more profit opportunities are sure to emerge. If you are confident in the future of cryptocurrencies, feel free to join now!

Risk warning: Investing in cryptocurrencies carries risk. From CryptoTrend we recommend doing a thorough research before investing your money.

