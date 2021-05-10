Earn $ 4.5 million in TimeCoin (TMCN) in the sale of special tokens

TimeCoinProtocol and TimeCoin (TMCN), the best DeFi and NFT project with esports, VTuber, sharing economy and concert economy, has something very important to tell you about selling special tokens.

For those unaware, TimeCoinProtocol is a Blockchain project operated by TimeTicket GmbH, a Swiss-based company wholly owned by TimeTicket Inc. Japan. The project issued its token called TimeCoin (TMCN), which trades at more than 250 USD on various crypto exchanges such as BitForex, BitMart and BiKi.

Hence, TimeCoinProtocol is the sharing economy protocol that aims to replace centralized sharing economy systems. These are, for example, the YouTube and Twitch video streaming systems.

The project operates several applications, including TimeTicket, a skills-sharing economy service with more than 500,000 users and generates more than several million dollars in annual revenue. You are certainly growing your business at a rapid rate. It also operates eSportStars, the esports player matchmaking service that can add more than 4,000 games and 30 languages. In fact, eSportStars plans to add a lot of cool features like DeFi and NFT this year.

In this way, the project was initially funded by a few investors who invested around $ 4 million. Consequently, only a very limited number of tokens were placed on the market.

Thus, the sale of special TimeCoin tokens (TMCN) was launched on February 15, 2021, with a 90% discount on the current market value of the token. In addition to offering a total of 4.5 million USD in bonus tokens to investors.

The sale of special tokens specifically serves to raise funds for the development and improvement of the project. But, in particular, for eSportStars that requires further development, as well as the implementation of DeFi and NFT functionalities in TimeCoinProtocol and other dApps, and new funds to support development and marketing costs.

Also, the project has started a VTuber business and our VTubers are active, particularly Shirahari Uni, and more VTubers will be ready soon. The project also plans to create an NFT market where our VTubers and other creators around the world can exchange NFT items.

We can offer an innovative DeFi system called Creator Sponsor Staking (CSS) together with our NFT market. Therefore, fans can increase their TimeCoin token holding by one 12% after 6 months of participation and 24% after 12 months of participation. The increased portion will be split 50/50 between fans and creators. In exchange for sponsorship, creators will provide memberships with exclusive services, NFT digital items, services, and discount coupons.

TimeTicket GmbH CEO Masato Kakamu explained in a recent AMA: “We want to create a place where professional players, creators and fans can easily earn money, which also helps them better interact with their fans.”

In addition, he added that, “to expand the eSportStars service, we also want to offer eSports gaming. We offer eSports mining for eSportStars participants to earn TimeCoin. The more TimeCoin participants own, the better service they can get. ‘

For this reason, the team made the decision to launch two off-market special token sales. This with the aim of allowing the implementation of DeFi and NFT functionalities in our dApps and NFT market. Also so that fans can support creators such as eSports players, streamers, VTubers, etc.

This will allow both creators and fans to receive additional tokens, as well as game items, art, and anime characters traded via NFT. TMCN investors can also earn additional income by supporting creators.

Out of a total of 100,000,000 existing TMCN tokens, 10,000,000 tokens will be sold during special token sales, with more than 90% off current market value and special bonus tokens. The total amount expected to be raised is approximately $ 20 million.

It will be possible to buy in BTC, USDT or ETH through the page TimeCoinProtocol.com/sale. In addition, on this page it is also possible to consult the table of the token release periods.

To buy TMCN, you strongly recommends to an investor preparing a private wallet like MetaMask. An investor is not recommended to buy TMCN using a crypto exchange account.

