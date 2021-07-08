Earn £ 220 during the pandemic for ordering food at home every day

No doubt the coronavirus pandemic changed our lives completely. Practically, we had to adapt to living 24 hours a day inside the house, doing our daily chores and drastically changing some of our habits to survive.

One of the services that has had a great boom due to the issue of the pandemic is delivery or home delivery, particularly food, Since it is often difficult to multitask on a daily basis to still have to worry about the kitchen issue.

The problem is that generally, food delivery that is available to everyone and the so-called fast food, so it is not surprising that in this last year you have gained a few pounds.

However, what a man has experienced in China gives a lot to think about regarding the whole year that this custom acquired in times of pandemic can bring us.

Xiao Li claims to have gained a little over 220 pounds (100 kg) in recent months due to ordering food delivery 5-6 times every day. generally opting for high calorie dishes.

According to local media, Xiao is 1.80 meters tall and Before the pandemic he weighed 198 pounds (90 kg), which was already above its optimal weight; however, it would not have had any consequences for his health.

But the pandemic caused this man to radically change his eating habits as he began to ask for food at home, several times a day, generally choosing rice bowls, meat noodles, grilled and fried chicken, fried rice and others, all these foods with a high calorie index.

According to local media, Xiao spends about $ 800 a month on his orders, although sometimes the figure doubles.

Currently, Li’s weight has brought him physical consequences, as he feels uncomfortable and cannot take a step without suffocating. This has forced him to spend most of the day sitting, lying down, and eating.

It has been calculated that this man gains about 13 pounds (6 kg) each month and therefore, you must use a fan at night to avoid drowning while sleeping.

Li has tried to lose weight by going to some boot camps, but because of his condition it is virtually impossible for him to keep up and he easily reverts to bad habits.

Now, her only chance to get back to who she was is that a doctor specializing in this problem has offered to perform surgery so she can lose weight.

