Devils Backbone Brewing has a vacancy where they offer $ 20,000 to consume their variety of beers while hiking in 14 states of the United States.

By: Web Writing

UNITED STATES.- The North American company of beer artisan Devils Backbone Brewing you are looking for someone to join your team job how hiking director.

The vacant consists of a person interested in consuming their variety of beers as you hike the Appalachian Trail, which runs from Newfoundland Island in Canada to Alabama in the United States.

The salary for the job is the juicy sum of 20 thousand dollars, while touring 14 states that cross the great path for a few months in the American country.

It is worth mentioning that the earnings that the employee will receive is not only the great salary, but also, a great variety of beers of the company.

About the expedition

The expedition would be next March 1 until September 30, 2021, where you must walk the trail from the Blue Ridge Mountains, where it is located Devils Backbone Brewing, to the state of Maine.

« We will equip our CHO with equipment, take them to the beginning of the trail and organize some great parties for beer along the way, « explains the page of the brewery.

During the trip, the new hiking director You will have to share your experience and points of view on social networks, without forgetting to spread your favorite drink: beer.

It should be noted that the candidate must be in great physical condition, since they must carry their luggage throughout the trip, and must sleep in a tent, in the middle of the forest.

Requirements for vacant

It is necessary to be over 21 years old and enter the official page of the brewery To answer a form, send a one-minute video, where you explain why you should be hired.

You have until July 31 to fill out the application and the only thing they require is personal data and social networks where you will be posting the entire journey.

(With information from TV Azteca and agencies)