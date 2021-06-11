Early voting begins this Saturday for the municipal elections of the city of New York

In the elections next June 22 the most important positions of the municipal government will be chosen, such as Mayor, the Comptroller, the Ombudsman, the county chairmen, the vast majority of the members of the City Council and the Manhattan District Attorney.

But New Yorkers don’t have to wait more than a week to cast their vote, as This Saturday the early voting process begins, which will allow you to go to a polling place for the next nine days and vote, a practice that became very popular in the presidential election last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New York City Board of Elections insists that it is important for voters to remember that the polling places for voting in advance may be different from the place where you usually vote on official election day. To check your early voting center, visit this page: https://findmypollsite.vote.nyc/

And the hours to vote each day also vary. For example, this weekend and next, you can pay in advance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., while Monday 14 will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from Tuesday 15 to Thursday 17, the schedule will be from 10 am to 8 pm At the end of the week, on Friday the 18th, the centers will be open only from 7 am to 4 pm

Anyone can vote in advance, including those who had already asked the Electoral Board to send them an ‘absentee ballot’ and even if they already mailed that vote. By going to a polling place in the next few days, your absentee ballot is automatically disqualified, and only your vote in person will be counted. And you don’t have to worry, because you don’t need to bring your absentee ballot to your polling place.

And precisely with the beginning of the early voting, the Electoral Board took the opportunity yesterday to remind New Yorkers that the deadline to request an absentee ballot online is June 15, through this link: https: // nycabsentee .com / absentee

You can also request an absentee ballot in person at a Board of Electors office before June 21.

And remember that yes you are affected by COVID-19, or you are afraid of getting infected, and that is why you have chosen to vote by mail, you must check the “temporary illness” box on the application. In addition, it is recommended that you send that ballot before June 22 or deposit it in your corresponding voting center on the same day of the primary election, which is also June 22. If you send it by mail, they advise adding two postage stamps.

Election officials must receive absentee ballots by June 29 for them to be counted.

For more information

If you need more information or help, call the following number 1-866-VOTE-NYC

You can also visit the NYC Board of Elections website at: vote.nyc