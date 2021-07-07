Early start 2021/07/07 | Excelsior

Few citizens realized that, at the beginning of the week, on its morning last Monday, the person representing the highest public office in the country gave the “starting signal” of the presidential succession towards 2024, once the process was completed. electoral mid-term.

At the express question of a reporter, President López Obrador mentioned that his Morena party has “many” candidates, although he clarified that “it will be the people who will decide” who can replace him, and then “start” with a list of six of your closest associates; in strict order, he appointed Claudia Sheinbaum, current head of government of Mexico City; Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard; the Mexican ambassador to the UN, Juan Ramón de la Fuente; to the ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma (it would be his second chance after occupying the post of Secretary of the Interior with Ernesto Zedillo in 1994); then he would mention two other women: Tatiana Clouthier, Secretary of Economy, and Rocío Nahle, Secretary of Energy.

Obviously, he once again “ignored” the still coordinator of the Morenoist bench in the Senate of the Republic, Ricardo Monreal, whom the reporter had mentioned in his question to the President, pointing out that the Zacatecan was in an “open campaign”.

It is evident that among the six names mentioned by López Obrador, in less than three years, the name of who will be the candidate of what the president himself called “the progressive, liberal flank” will emerge.

Immediately, the names of the politicians who are part of what we know today as the Va por México alliance and who formed the PAN, PRI and PRD to confront Morena in the last federal elections began to be “handled”.

Those who have made the most noise are the PAN members. The premature “uncovering” of the President made last Monday “coincided” with the meeting held at the National Action CEN with the 150 municipal presidents elected from the Blue and White who won the June 6 elections and who attended the Blue and White headquarters for a ” training course”.

In this context, the governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila, was uncovered by several of his co-religionists as a possible PAN candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in 2024. The national leader of the blue and white, Marko Cortés, affirmed that he saw it “with good eyes ”.

“I have no doubt that it is one of the good projects that Acción Nacional can have. Mauricio Vila has been a good governor, he has given good results, he is very well evaluated, and part of the strength of Acción Nacional is that we will have letters and good options towards 2024 ”, concluded Cortés.

By the way, the Yucatecan governor has been very active in recent days in the country’s capital, where just yesterday he led the presentation of the 2021 edition of the Latin American Congress of Smart Cities Expo, which will be held, already in person, in the city of Mérida, Yucatán, from October 5 to 14, under the concept of “Re-think, Re-activate and Re-build the Future”, after the covid-19 pandemic that afflicts the world and particularly the Latin American and Caribbean countries. “It’s about,” Governor Vila Dosal said, “about working to create spaces where we all have a place. There is a lot to do for social inclusion after the pandemic ”.

Finally, after the “uncovers” this week, neither the PRI nor the PRD have shown signs of wanting to anticipate the political times towards 2024. The former are involved in their internal lawsuits (Alito Moreno against Ulises Ruiz) and the latter barely and they managed to keep the registry in the last elections in June. For them, the times are not for electoral “futurism”. Maybe they end up joining the PAN in a common candidacy for three years from now in order to “not die trying.”