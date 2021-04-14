Early specialization, the unknown key to our children’s success

Girl building a robotic car / Getty

How to educate children to be successful in an increasingly competitive world? Unfortunately, there is no single recipe for the great dilemma of parents.

Most enroll their children in music or dance or sports lessons, and that exposure to various activities is positive, says Dr. Kumar Mehta, founder of Bridges Insight, a think tank focused on researching excellence and innovation. sustained. However, once the minor has found something in which he can develop his natural talent, the opportunity for him to specialize in that area should be seized.

“Specialization does not mean that your child stops doing other things, perhaps for fun or even to develop additional skills. It simply means that they have chosen the activity in which they have committed themselves to put the necessary effort to be the best possible in it, ”Mehta said in an article published on CNBC. The reason? It takes a long period of effort to achieve mastery of complex skills.

“Therefore, the earlier you encourage your child to learn the basic skills of a field, the more he will progress to more advanced skills. And the sooner you develop those advanced skills, the faster you will develop the best skills that allow you to be among the best in your group. And the faster they acquire these, the more likely they are to reach a rare and elite level of competition, “he said.

Warren Buffett, for many the best investor in history, bought his first share at age 11. Photo: zz / NPX / STAR MAX / IPx

Examples of successful figures

Mehta cites Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, as an example. At age 10 he developed an interest in computers and learned about programming through a manual and a computer. When he was 12, Musk built a space-themed PC game called “Blastar,” which brought him $ 500 after a South African trade publication published its source code.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, now 90, bought his first shares when he was 11. His fortune is valued at $ 100 billion and he is considered one of the most successful investors of all time.

Companies want great experts

But that specialization rule doesn’t just apply to exceptional individuals like Buffett and Musk. Many elite companies are moving away from hiring people who demonstrate moderate proficiency in different areas. They are now looking for often rare candidates who demonstrate outstanding ability in one or two areas, Mehta noted.

Basically, in hiring the most important companies are applying the saying “apprentice of everything, master of nothing”, and seek to sign people with a strong domain in specific fields.

The disciplines in which specialization works best with children

Early specialization works well in sectors where the result depends mainly on specific skills honed through repetition such as computer coding, sports and others that require the minor to develop muscles, techniques and particular experience, explained the expert.

But in other fields, where knowledge is required, it is less effective. “You don’t become an exceptional architect, physicist, surgeon, lawyer, or consultant, for example, by specializing in these professions when you’re young. But the fact that nobody becomes a patent attorney when they are 12 years old does not mean that they are not specializing, “he said.

The way to support your children

Finally, Mehta advises that if you want your children to become exceptional in a field, it is done through the following steps:

First, you need to find the area where they show natural ability.

Then you should surround them with activities to develop that skill.

Keep them motivated

When they face challenges or when they want to abandon that activity (“as they will invariably do”, assures the expert) give them support so that they can resume it.

