Early morning trip, morning rest and afternoon session for the semifinals

07/03/2021 at 2:38 PM CEST

.

The 24 Spanish internationals recharge on a morning of rest in the Ciudad del Fútbol, ​​where they are concentrated again after a return trip at dawn from Russia after sealing their pass to the semifinals of Euro 2020, which they will begin to prepare with a session evening from 7:00 p.m.

The release of tension experienced in a heart attack quarter-final against Switzerland, which were decided in the penalty shootout, the euphoria in the celebration and the subsequent analysis of a match from which to draw conclusions, would have prevented players and coaching staff from sleeping of the selection.

The morning was spent flying in the charter that moved the team’s expedition from Saint Petersburg to Barajas airport, where at 6:00 in the morning they landed to complete the last part of the long journey to Las Rozas on the official bus. .

The selector Luis Enrique Martinez has given the morning off to rest for its footballers, who will rejoin with the hangover of success at lunchtime in the dining room of the Ciudad del Fútbol. It will not be until 7:00 p.m. that they will begin to prepare for the next challenge, the semi-final match against Italy, on a day of little physical load and a lot of recovery.

The team will complete two days of training in their ‘headquarters’, to which they returned after facing the round of 16 in Copenhagen and preparing the quarters directly in Saint Petersburg. On this occasion, at the request of Luis Enrique, the Federation has ruled out the option of settling in London and will not travel until Monday, on the eve of the match as required by UEFA regulations.

In the case of eliminating Italy and winning a place in the Wembley grand final, to be played on July 11, the Spanish team would repeat the travel plan, return after the semifinal match to Las Rozas and face a second trip to London on the eve of the last match of the tournament.