Early morning results in the NBA: Nuggets and Suns continue with firm steps in the West

Victory of Denver nuggets against the Philadelphia 76ers by 104-95 that allows Colorado to continue fighting for the first places in the West and that leaves the Brooklyn Nets on a silver platter to be the leader in the East. Jamal Murray was the leading scorer with 30 points. Michael Porter Jr. added 27 points and 12 rebounds and Nikola Jokic 21 points and 10 sacks. Facu Campazzo missed all 5 triples he tried. Bad game of some Sixers who begin to miss Joel Embiid.

Victories of Phoenix suns against Atlanta Hawks by 117-110 (21 points from Devin Booker and 20 from Dario Saric), of Orlando Magic against the Los Angeles Clippers 103-96 (18 points for Chuma Okeke in a horrible Los Angeles game) and Charlotte hornets in view of Washington wizards by 114-104 (27 points from Terry Rozier and 26 from Gordon Hayward).