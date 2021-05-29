Early morning parties, noise, pets, late payment, tourist apartments … What should I do if I have problems with the neighbor?

Noises, early morning parties, pet barking, dark kitchens or ghost kitchens, tourist flats, late payment … problems with neighbors are common in buildings throughout Spain. In addition, the coronavirus pandemic has brought new conflicts, both due to restrictions and the telecommuting boom.

Isabel Bajo, president of the College of Property Administrators of Madrid (CAFMadrid) and vice president of the College of Property Administrators of Spain, analyzes for 20 minutes all the problems between neighbors and gives recommendations on how to act in each type of conflict.

What has the coronavirus pandemic meant for farm managers? What have been the main problems and challenges?

The main task was the transfer to the communities of owners, which represented the confined population, the sanitary regulations. However, at times we were the great forgotten. There were regulations for public parks and gardens, but it was not applied directly to the communities of owners and the administrators of the estates had to apply it in many cases after analyzing it and in a similar way.

Not only from the Colleges but our collegiate members transferred the regulations to all the communities and neighbors through emails and posters that were distributed throughout the buildings. For example, even the use of the stairs, how they should be ventilated, the individual use of elevators, masks … This was a boom, which suddenly caused confinement, teleworking came to homes.

I believe that the work of the farm managers was a success story. This year we continue with these problems, softer and reduced, but we continue in the pandemic. We continue to use the elements with masks, at a distance, in the swimming pools, in the gyms, in the common rooms, telework continues …

The parties that cause noise during the early morning, young and old, are a classic focus of conflict, which also occurs during the pandemic. How should one act in these cases?

Mediation in conflicts is the most important thing. But you must start by making it clear that we cannot disturb the neighbors. The Horizontal Property Law itself establishes it. There are some schedules and there must be respect. Limits should be set by talking to those who break the rules.

If this does not come to fruition we have to go to the complaint now, to the noise measurement, to ask the Police to act, because they are annoying activities. But the first thing is to start with mediation. Respect for others is essential, since loud music or even the laughter of a large group and raised voices at certain times can be annoying.

What happens in cases of noise caused by musicians playing at home or students who are learning to play instruments and that can disturb other neighbors, what should be done?

There is a regulation that regulates the maximum number of decibels in a residential area, both during the day and at night and on weekends. If it is within the legal limits, of the allowed decibels, we are done, but it could be mediated to reach an agreement if it bothers you. For example, someone who is telecommuting and his neighbor plays an instrument. You can do it if you don’t exceed the decibels, but you can be understanding and do it at times when we don’t mind.

Does the same happen with pets, for example with the barking of dogs?

Also, there are municipal ordinances that regulate it. If a pet is on the semi-abandoned terrace, it can be crying all day and causing discomfort. That is regulated, the keeping of dogs, cats and other pets. The owners must put some measures so that this does not happen, both for the inconvenience and for the good of the animal.

What about the ‘dark kitchens’ or ghost kitchens? Are they regulated?

In Madrid it is regulated by the General Urban Planning Plan (PGOU) of 1997, when they did not imagine that there could be such an activity. In fact, it has gained a lot of momentum in the wake of the pandemic. They had never thought that it would have an industrial activity. Therefore, with the current regulations there may be dark kitchens. This does not mean that there are many that violate even the 1997 regulations. Some do not even have a license. The Administration is working on a specific regulation. Right now it causes annoyances, many are without a license even if they are covered. This type of activity only has a place in large cities.

Can you have barbecues on terraces, common areas or attics?

There is no state, regional or local regulation, but we believe that there should be. It is not a question of prohibiting, but rather of limiting, of setting limits, since a barbecue can be annoying due to fumes and odors. If it is a fixed barbecue, it must have smoke evacuation. As it is not formally regulated, we do recommend that the communities of owners regulate it internally. For example in common areas or attics. In order to harmonize coexistence. That one can enjoy without causing inconvenience to other neighbors.

Pools: how is the regulation currently with the pandemic?

Swimming pools are something that is valued the most, it is a very precious asset, especially at this time. The children finish school and are part of the fun and also the tranquility of the families. There is a health order, a little softer than last year. For example, the capacity allowed in the pool glass last year was 50% and this year we are at 60%.

Outside the glass, in the area that we call the beach, in the perimeter area of ​​the pool, there is a separation distance of 3 meters. And in that space of 3 square meters is where you should leave the towel, clothes, etc.

In that area there should be a disinfection cleaning twice a day. Also the use of a mask, which is mandatory when entering and traveling. In the grass area, use spaces must be marked 3 meters apart. Then apart is the usual regulations, such as having a lifeguard in the pools of more than 30 homes, which is mandatory. In swimming pools, many requirements must be met and their control is supervised by Health.

There is a proliferation of terraces by bars and restaurants on public roads. Can it cause problems with neighbors both due to the occupation and the noise that can be generated?

We have to be cautious. It is intended to help maintain jobs and avoid company closure. But there are going to be problems because in summer there can be murmurs, with the windows open, and the neighbor who wants to rest will suffer those noises. We will have to appeal to order, so that users are responsible. That the period of being able to be open is not extended. And, in addition, on December 31, the Madrid City Council will close this.

Default: has there been an increase in the communities of owners due to the economic crisis derived from the coronavirus pandemic?

The General Council has not appreciated a significant increase as we could foresee due to the economic crisis. Average delinquency is around 5%.

In summer, thefts in homes increase because many owners go to second homes or on vacation, what do you recommend?

We transfer recommendations that the National Police transmit to us and that are common sense, but the robbers are also aware of this and new modus operandi appear. But in general, it is about preventing them from knowing that we have left and are going to be away from home for days. For example, someone remove the mail from the mailbox, remove the visible signs that show the absence. Do not disclose on social networks that we are going on vacation, or that we are in the Caribbean. There are many measures that seem obvious but it is worth remembering them every year.

Tourist apartments: Can problems with neighbors reappear with the reactivation of tourism?

There have been many problems, especially with the use of the common elements. The users of tourist apartments do not know the norms of the community. Issues like where to leave the garbage, the schedules, they don’t know.

The tourist apartment does not have a tourist infrastructure for, for example, the delivery of keys. Tourists arrive at odd hours with their rolling suitcases and it is constantly, every weekend.

Sometimes they kindly call the next door neighbor to ask questions, but the neighbor is fed up. There may also be noise problems, because it comes with the desire to have fun, but it collides with the daily life of the resident. There have also been some illegal party issues. Let’s see what will happen now.