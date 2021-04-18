Early dismissal? Part of the squad asked Messi for a personalized photo with the Copa del Rey

Returned the Lionel messi of the big nights, the one who is infallible in the important moments and who speaks with the ball at his feet. He excited his teammates so much in the final of the Copa del Rey that several of them stayed next to the Argentine to portray a moment with him.

The Uruguayan Ronald Araujo was the first to ask Messi for a photo next to the trophy and then the string of requests began. They passed: Pedri, Iñaki Peña, Riqui Puig, Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanic, Sergiño Dest and Sergio Busquets.

Immediately this video went viral on social networks and many began to speculate with a possible farewell to the captain of the Barca, and everyone wanted that memory. However, many of those players won their first trophy at the club.

And in the case of Busquets, who is the other captain, he was also portrayed in a commemorative photo. A large part of the fans all this gesture calmly and they think that it is due to the unique moment of winning a trophy with the considered best player in the world.

Messi said at the end of the game that it is very special for him to lift his first Copa del Rey as captain.