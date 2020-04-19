This week completes a month that students and teachers were introduced to a new school because of the coronavirus pandemic, the one that no one attends and activities come over the internet. There are discussions of all kinds, but one of them was unthinkable until recently: distance learning for young children and babies. Medical recommendations speak of restricting screens – and that includes computers – for children under 5 years old. In addition, early childhood education is not structured with content or disciplines, but focused on interaction and play.

In the last few days, several entities started to comment on early childhood education in this new context and understand that, for the little ones, the requirement to complete the 800 school hours must be relaxed. Even so, many schools have experienced remote activities, particularly private ones. Experts say the role of the early childhood school is now to welcome parents, help them face the moment with their children at home and maintain the bond with the class and the teacher. And not to fill up mailboxes and online tools with daily activities.

“Distance education is unsuitable for early childhood education,” says Beatriz Abuchaim, manager of applied knowledge at the Maria Cecilia Souto Vidigal Foundation. “The activity has to be conceived with the child as the protagonist. In front of the screen, he is passive and not the protagonist. How is it possible for the school itself to increase the child’s screen time?” For her, institutions should propose readings and help parents create a routine for their children in isolation. “Interaction online once a week to maintain the link is sufficient,” says Carolina Velho, a specialist at the Organization of Ibero American States (OEI) and the National Early Childhood Network. For babies up to 2 years old, the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics does not recommend any exposure to screens. Between 2 and 5 years, at most, one hour a day.

Carolina says that the important thing now is to listen to the children, who may be afraid and anxious. And it suggests daily activities, such as helping to sweep the house, cooking or writing on a lying keyboard next to parents who do home office. “We have to use the moment we are in for them to play and thus learn.” Educators even speak of the importance of leisure. Leaving children to do nothing can be disturbing for parents, but they end up finding what to do in a creative way, they guarantee.

The Union of Municipal Education Directors (Undime), which brings together the country’s municipal secretaries, published a note, stating that not all students have autonomy for distance learning and, in early childhood education, another type of approach is needed to guarantee teaching-learning, since the process takes place in an interactional way “. The organization wants the child education calendar to be made more flexible in relation to the 800 hours required. “Imagine the absurdity that it would be to put a baby to start classes at the nursery on Saturdays”, asks Beatriz.

Last week, the São Paulo State Board of Education issued regulations on children under 5 years old, saying that they “learn while they live and live together” and that “it is essential that families feel supported and that educational institutions can organize moments of exchanges with parents “. “Regardless of social class, we need to be concerned about this childhood that is at home,” says counselor Ana Teresa Mariotti. For her, there is no sense in online classes every day or “chores”.

School

Chef Juliana Arnoni de Barros, 40, receives five activities a day from school, from recorded English lessons to hangman games, for her 3-year-old son Antonio. The mother tells the boy that it is time to “go to school” and activities start at the house. “I can’t do everything that comes for a week, there are very elaborate things that I would need to prepare the day before. But I feel that I don’t have an obligation to do it.” Antonio even likes to meet the class by videoconference twice a week, but sometimes he refuses to do other activities. “I would rather have the school take a vacation than me teaching him at home,” says the mother.

Cleaning lady Vanessa Moreira Torres, 33, suffers the opposite. He complains that the two youngest children, aged 3 and 5, have been without classes for one month and doing nothing all day. “They only watch television, fight over cell phones, eat cookies all the time.” The two study in the municipal network and have not yet received the handouts that the City Hall started to send to families, with activity tips for parents to do with their children. Until last week, municipal schools were on vacation. “I try to read them little books, but they don’t take me seriously. They just run around.”

There are simple suggestions for virtual classrooms

In that first month without face-to-face classes, private early childhood schools organized everything from simple suggestions for activities and conversations with parents to structured daily schedules, with online classes and collection of activities. In the private network, there is still pressure from parents, who continue to pay full tuition and sometimes expect more work from the institution.

The Maple Bear network organized a virtual classroom for each class between 1 and 5 years old, with remote conferences every day, in English, between children and teachers. “It is essential that it is daily to have consistency and create a routine, which is important in this age group”, says academic director Cintia Santanna.

In online classes, there is music, storytelling and even literacy activities for older adults, which are checked later. Parents are told the day before about what materials they will need, sometimes it is necessary to make letters with paper, for example. They also need to participate in the activities.

“At first, he found the computer strange, but then he saw us in the home office and liked it,” says businesswoman Zaina Braghin, 34, mother of José Antônio, 2. She also receives weekly guidance from the teacher to observe the child development.

“We started from the premise that the parents are not pedagogues. The important thing is to maintain the dialogue and the link with the school”, explains Beatriz Gouveia, director of early childhood education at Colégio Santa Cruz. There, online classes only started 15 days ago and are weekly. Three daily activities are sent, with no set time or deadline for return. One is always a literary reading.

In public schools, the lack of school meals is what most concerns parents. Both in the State of São Paulo and in the Municipality, food stamps are being given to the poorest families, but experts argue that the benefit should be extended to all public school students. “Activities are in the background at the moment, many children go to school to eat and others may need it because their parents will lose their jobs or have a reduced salary,” says Carolina Velho, from OEI.

From leisure, creative ideas emerge:

1. Domestic activities: Place a stool in the kitchen for the child to help in any way he can; if you have a small broom, it can also sweep.

2. Playing to imitate: Make a cardboard keyboard for your child to play beside you while you work at home.

3. Registration: Write with your child what he liked and disliked the day.

4. Art: Let your child make drawings freely instead of painting drawings that are already ready.

5. Boredom: Do not be afraid to leave the child doing nothing, he may have creative ideas in his leisure.

