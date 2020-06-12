Microsoft has us used to monthly updates for Windows 10 and Today is the second Tuesday of JuneTherefore, it is time for updates.

Below we will detail the improvements and corrections that include each of the cumulative updates for the versions that continue to have Official and extended support of Windows 10 which are: 1709, 1803, 1809, 1903 and 1909.

Remember that to know what version of Windows 10 you have, you can find it in: Start Menu> Settings> System> About.

KB4561602 (Build 16299.1932) for version 1709 of Windows 10

Important!

If you are in version 1709 that corresponds to the Fall Creators Update, try to update to a newer version of Windows 10 soon. Microsoft has extended support until October 13, 2020 due to the covid-19 crisis, but beyond that date you will stop receiving update support.

This is the list of key improvements in the cumulative update KB4561602:

Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer. Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations. Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products. Updates to improve security when using input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard) or pen) .Improves security on Microsoft Xbox and Microsoft Store. Updates to verify usernames and passwords. Updates to store and manage files.

Improvements and fixes:

Addresses an issue that prevents users from updating .msi files from a network folder Security updates for Microsoft Scripting Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Media, Windows Kernel, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition , Windows Shell, Microsoft Xbox, Microsoft Store, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Administration, Windows Authentication, Windows Cryptography, Microsoft HoloLens, Windows Virtualization, Windows Peripherals, Windows File and Storage Systems, File Server and Windows clustering, Windows Hybrid Storage Services, Microsoft JET Database Engine and Windows Update Stack.

KB4561621 (Build 17134.1550) for version 1803 of Windows 10

This is the list of key improvements in the cumulative update KB4561621:

Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge. Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations. Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products. Updates to improve security when using input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard or pen) .Improves security on Microsoft Xbox and Microsoft Store. Updates to verify usernames and passwords. Updates to store and manage files.

Improvements and fixes:

Addresses an issue that prevents users from updating .msi files from a network folder Security Updates for Microsoft Scripting Engine, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Media, Windows Kernel, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Shell, Microsoft Xbox, Microsoft Store, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Authentication, Windows Cryptography, Microsoft HoloLens, Windows Virtualization, Windows Peripherals, Windows File and Storage Systems, Windows File and Clustering Server, Windows Hybrid Storage Services, Microsoft JET Database Engine and Windows Update Stack.

KB4561608 (Build 17763.1282) for version 1809 of Windows 10

This is the list of key improvements in the cumulative update KB4561608:

Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge. Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations. Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products. Updates to improve security when using input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard or pen) .Improves security on Microsoft Xbox and Microsoft Store. Updates to verify usernames and passwords. Updates to store and manage files.

Improvements and fixes:

Addresses an issue that prevents users from updating .msi files from a network folder. Addresses an issue that causes promotion of a server to a domain controller to fail. This occurs when the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) process is configured as Protected Process Light (PPL). Security updates for Microsoft Scripting Engine, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Media , Windows Kernel, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Shell, Microsoft Xbox, Microsoft Store, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Authentication, Windows Cryptography, Microsoft HoloLens, Windows Virtualization, Windows Peripherals , Windows File and Storage Systems, Windows File and Clustering Server, Windows Hybrid Storage Services, Microsoft JET Database Engine and Windows Update Stack.

Known bugs:

After installing update KB4493509, devices with some Asian language packs installed may receive the error “0x800f0982 – PSFX_E_MATCHING_COMPONENT_NOT_FOUND.”

Alternative solution to correct the error:

Uninstall and reinstall any recently added language packs. For instructions, see Manage input and language settings in Windows 10. Select Check for updates and install June 2020 cumulative update. For instructions, see Update Windows 10.

Note: If reinstalling the language pack doesn’t correct the problem, reset your PC as follows:

Go to the application Settings> Update and security> Recovery Select “Start” in the Reset this PC option. Select “Keep my files”.

KB4560960 (Builds 18362.900 and 18363.900) for versions 1903 and 1909 of Windows 10

Unlike the other versions, the 1903 and 1909 share many similarities to the point that they share the same system core and the same set of files. As a result, the update code is the same as well as the list of improvements and fixes. The only thing different is the compilation:

For version 1903: Build 18362.900 For version 1909: Build 18363.900

This is the list of key improvements in the cumulative update KB4560960:

Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge. Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations. Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products. Updates to improve security when using external devices (such as drivers). games, printers, and webcams) and input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus). Improves security on Microsoft Xbox and Microsoft Store. Updates to verify usernames and passwords.

Improvements and fixes:

Addresses an issue that prevents users from updating .msi files from a network folder Security Updates for Microsoft Scripting Engine, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Media, Windows Kernel, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Shell, Windows Silicon Platform, Microsoft Xbox, Microsoft Store, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Authentication, Windows Cryptography, Microsoft HoloLens, Windows Virtualization, Windows Peripherals, Storage Systems and Windows Files, Windows File Server and Clustering, Windows Hybrid Storage Services, Microsoft JET Database Engine and Windows Update Stack.

Known bugs:

After installing this update on a Windows 10 device with a Wireless Wide Area LTE (WWAN) modem, you may not be able to access the Internet. However, the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) in the notification area may still indicate that you are connected to the Internet.

Microsoft is working on solving the problem and will provide an update in an upcoming release.