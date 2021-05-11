Ear 1, the first wireless headphones from Nothing will arrive in June | Technology

Nothing’s first product will come true in the coming weeks. The startup of Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, has announced that it will introduce its first wireless headphones in June. They will be called Ear 1 and this is what we know so far.

In September 2020, Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, left the mobile brand to embark on a new project. Shortly after his departure from the company, he introduced Nothing, a new London-based consumer technology company.

Initially it was not very clear what Nothing was going to focus on. Through its website, the company shared its philosophy and explained that its mission was to “remove the barriers between technology and people to create a perfect digital future.” Nevertheless, no one knew how this philosophy would be put into practice: Some outlets said it would focus on the development of headphones and audio products, while others thought it would create an entire ecosystem of devices.

Speculation about Nothing came to an end last March. It was then that the company introduced Concept 1, the first prototype of a wireless headset, which was launched this summer. You can see how it looks in the opening image of this news. The brand made it clear that the prototype was intended to show us its design principles, so it may never become a commercial device.

The wait is now closer to coming to an end, and we have little left to know the enigmatic product of Nothing. The company just announced that Its first TWS headphones will be presented in June: their name will be Ear 1, they will be the beginning of a series and, for the moment, both their design and their characteristics remain an absolute secret.

To this day we have very little information about the Ear 1. The manufacturer claims that they are a combination of pure beauty and rich, precise sound to provide a unique acoustic experience.

Wireless Bluetooth wireless headphones are all the rage, and this is all you have to consider before buying a True Wireless headphones.

As far as appearance is concerned, what we know is that They will offer a differentiated design that will stand out from the competition. They will combine notes of transparency and an iconic shape to reflect a simplified aesthetic, as explained by the brand.

What we know of the Ear 1 ends here. They will arrive in June on a date yet to be confirmed, so we still have to wait a few weeks to discover these enigmatic headphones.