US President Donald Trump will appear this Sunday at a town hall event hosted by Fox News – an election-tinged event where he is expected to insist that Americans must “go back to work,” despite that the number of cases and deaths of coronavirus continues to grow in the country, the world’s largest focus.

As some 15 states continued their gradual lifting of movement restrictions, Trump spent the day meeting with several of his advisers at the Camp David (Maryland) presidential residence outside Washington.

The objective was to prepare the closest thing to an election rally that has occurred since the coronavirus crisis began: a “virtual meeting with voters” broadcast by the conservative television network Fox News and filmed live from the Lincoln Memorial, one of the the most patriotic places in the capital.

“BACK TO WORK”

Under the slogan “United States: Returning to Work”, the interview will be broadcast during prime time (7:00 pm ET) exactly six months before the November 3 elections, in which Trump is expected to face the virtual Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Troubled by some polls showing him losing ground in some key states, particularly older Americans, Trump has made some changes to his communication policy in the past week, replacing his daily press conferences with solemn acts at the House. Blanca.

As reported on Saturday by the daily Politico, the televised event this Sunday is part of that attempt to channel the polls and outline the response of the White House as effective and forceful, at a time when the coronavirus cases exceed 1,120,000 and deaths exceed 66,000.

The interview, in which Trump will respond to questions from voters sent through social networks and filtered by Fox News journalists, will give the president a new platform to insist that it is necessary to stimulate the economy and relax measures of social distance, something that it depends on each state.

REOPENING BADS

The White House’s recommendations to maintain social distance expired on Thursday and gave way to a mixed picture in the United States, where Democratic states such as California, Michigan and New York bet on prudence while other Republicans such as Georgia or Florida open beaches, restaurants and hairdressers.

Trump’s impatience to reopen the economy has guided some of the responses from Republican governors and inspired many of the protesters who have taken to the streets in recent weeks across the United States. to protest the containment measures.

This Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in the capitals of Oregon and Kentucky to demand a return to normality, while the gradual reopening continued in fifteen states: Alabama, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey , New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Although the guidelines vary by state, most already allow nonessential businesses to offer product pickup and construction work to continue.

In Texas, the second most populous state in the country, the rise on Friday of the order to stay home coincided with its second worst daily number of cases of coronavirus: 1,293 new infections confirmed in 24 hours, revealed on Saturday the Department of Health of the state.

“Just because they are allowed to do something does not mean they should do it,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said at a news conference confirming a record of cases in the city this Friday, 187.

In New York, the state with the most infections, authorities expressed concern that the expected good weather on the East Coast would take many more people to the streets and closed traffic to several streets adjacent to parks, in addition to reinforce the police presence.

THE CONGRESS REJECTS THE TRUMP TESTS OFFER

Meanwhile, Trump celebrated in a tweet that the US Senate plans to return to work next Monday and asked that the House of Representatives, led by the Democratic opposition, do the same.

The president offered to give the Capitol dozens of quick tests to facilitate his return, but the leaders of both houses of Congress rejected that proposal in a rare joint statement.

“We respectfully reject the offer,” wrote Speaker of the Lower House, Democrat Nancy Pelosi; and the Republican Majority Leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell.

“Our country’s ability to test is continuing to grow across the country, and Congress wants those resources to continue to be directed to front-line (virus-fighting) facilities, where they can be most beneficial more quickly,” they added.

