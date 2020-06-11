Madrid, Jun 11 . .- The stoppage of the activity to stop the covid-19 has left in April new historical falls, this time in the number of trips by public transport, in which 386 million journeys were stopped. and little more than 36 million displacements were registered, that is, not even one per inhabitant and month.

The figures of travelers that this Thursday has been published by the National Statistics Institute (INE) reflect a decrease in the number of trips of 91.4% over April last year: from 422.2 million then, to 36.1 million this year , with which the Spanish have gone from making an average of 8.9 trips per month to less than one.

After the entry into force of the royal decree of March 14 that declared the state of alarm, circulation was limited, which caused an almost total stoppage of passenger transport, which already fell by 53% that month.

The INE Traveler Transport statistic reflects a drop in the number of public transport users of 83% in April compared to March.

In May, predictably, the figures will be somewhat better, because on Monday the 11th of that month, Spain entered phase 1 of the de-escalation, which allowed greater freedom of movement, and on Monday the 25th most of the communities moved on to phase 2 .

OCCUPANCY AND FREQUENCIES IN MINIMUM

The Ministry of Transport issued in an order of March 23 the instructions on public passenger transport services by road, rail, air and sea, which established general reductions of at least 70% of the offer, except in Cercanías , where it cut 20% at peak times.

Therefore, in April the standstill was practically total and only movements derived from essential activities were recorded.

In that month, 22.25 million urban movements were registered, more than 11 times less than in April 2019 (255.4 million) and 10.05 million inter-urban movements, compared to 116.9 million a year earlier. Special and discretionary transport did not even reach 4 million trips (almost 50 million last year).

AIR TRANSPORT, THE MOST AFFECTED

The greatest impact of the stoppage was in air transport – this statistic measures only the interior, on the peninsula, with the islands and the inter-island – which fell by 99% and only recorded 37,000 trips in the whole month, compared to 3.57 million in April last year.

In addition, in April the AVE and long-distance trains lost 2.89 million passengers, leaving the total figure at 37,000, and the long-distance bus was used by 31,000 people compared to 1.35 million twelve months earlier. .

THE METRO LOSES MORE THAN 95 MILLION TRAVELERS

The metro posted a decrease of 90.9%, from the 105 million journeys in April 2019 to only 9.52 million in that month of this year. More than half of the losses were registered in the Madrid suburban area (from 55.26 million people to 4.86 million) and in Barcelona more than 30 million trips were stopped.

In cities that have a metro, falls are also in the order of 90% in bus use: Madrid lost more than 30 million trips; Barcelona, ​​more than 17 million; and Bilbao made the tenth part that a year before.

At the time, urban bus transport, which was used by 12.73 million people, accounted for a 91.5% decrease, from 150.45 million in April last year.

Read more

THE USE OF SURROUNDINGS GOES FROM 88.3 TO 8.37 MILLION

The use of commuter traffic also suffered notably: from the 88.3 million train and bus trips in April 2019, it went to 8.37 million this year. By train, 4.48 million trips were made last April by rail (-90.5%) and by bus, 3.89 million (-90.7%).

In medium distance (added bus and train) the figures went from 19.79 million in April 2019 to just over 1.5 million this year.

In addition, as a consequence of the provisions of the state of alarm, special school transport, which also includes the transport of the elderly or disabled to day or specialized centers, was reduced to practically zero (99.8%), from 22 , 6 million routes to 33,000.

LABOR TRANSPORTATION, THE ONE THAT FALLS LESS

Special labor transport is the mode that fell the least in April, 54%, from 7.03 million last year to 3.13 million this year.

In maritime transport, the number of passengers disembarked last April was 41,000, compared to 953,000 registered a year earlier.

All the Autonomous Communities present negative annual rates, with the greatest decreases in Castilla y León (93.8%), Murcia (93.5%) and Cataluña (93%). The lowest falls were registered in Asturias (85.4%), Canarias (87.3%) and Galicia (89.5%).

Urban bus transport was suspended in some cities and offered free of charge in others. This different behavior has been reflected in the annual rates by autonomous community.

.