each point increases 2%

A new risk factor for overweight patients. The study presented at the European Congress on Obesity links the possibility of testing positive for coronavirus with an increase in body mass index (BMI).

This health meter is calculated by dividing the kilograms of weight by the square of the height in meters. Results less than 18.5 kg / m2 are considered ‘low weight’; the range between 18.5 and 24.9 equals a ‘normal’ weight. From 25 to 29.9 there is already talk of ‘overweight’, while any result greater than 30 is considered ‘obesity’, with different degrees up to morbid obesity (from 40).

The team, collects Europa Press, analyzed the details of the patients who had been tested for the virus for nine months, collecting data on BMI, age, sex and the presence of comorbidities. Diseases studied include congestive heart failure (CHF), diabetes mellitus (DM), hypertension (HT), ischemic heart disease (IC), cerebrovascular accident (CVA), and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The study did not look at mortality or COVID-19 results, just the risk of testing positive.

Overweight patients were 22% more likely to test positive than normal weight patients. Class I obesity (BMI 30 to 34.9) was associated with a 27% higher risk, which increased to 38% for people with class II obesity (BMI 35 to 39.9). Subjects with class III or morbid obesity (BMI from 40) shot up their chances of contagion up to 86%.

The authors found that each 1 kg / m2 increase in BMI was associated with an increase of about 2% in the risk of testing positive.

Effects of other diseases

