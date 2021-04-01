Each pig gets its Saint Martin. New trailer for ‘The Suicide Squad’

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for ‘The suicide squad‘, the long-awaited sequel and / or reinterpretation of’Suicide Squad‘by David Ayer who has written and directed James Gunn, responsible for the -for now- two installments of’ Guardians of the Galaxy ‘.

A new trailer for this film produced by Charles Roven and Peter Safran that, unlike the first, is considered by the relevant authorities for all kinds of audiences.

David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaqun Coso, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Maylin Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela According to the official version, Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Michael Rooker are the protagonists of this film inspired by the DC Comics characters to be released in Spain on July 30, a week earlier than in the United States.

Welcome to Hell, also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States of America. Where the worst supervillains are locked up and where they will do anything to get out, even join the super secret and super shadow tasks of Task Force X.

Today’s life or death task? Assemble a collection of cons called Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, or everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then sign them and drop them – literally – on the remote island of Corto Malts, occupied by all manner of enemies. Walking through a jungle full of danger and manly forces, this “suicide squad” is on a mission of search and destroy with only Colonel Rick Flag monitoring his behavior on the ground … and well, Amanda Waller in his ears and tracking their every move from a distance.

As always, one wrong move and they’re dead, whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself. If someone is making bets, don’t bet on the survival of any of them.

