Every month that major economies are closed will reduce 2 percentage points of annual growththe Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Friday.

“Our latest estimates show that the closure will directly affect sectors that add up to a third of GDP in large economies, ”said OECD Secretary General Ángel Gurría, in statements to the G-20 leaders on Thursday, but which were published until this Friday.

“We calculate that, for each month of confinement, there will be a loss of 2 percentage points in annual GDP growth. Only the tourism sector faces a decline from 50 percent to 70 percent in this period anywhere. Many economies will fall into recession, “he added.

Gurría warned that many economies will fall into recession, something inevitable because you have to fight the pandemic and at the same time do what is necessary to get the activity started as soon as possible.

“The high cost of the sanitary measures that are imposed now are necessary to prevent much more tragic consequences and an even worse impact on our economies tomorrow, ”he said.

He added that “millions of deaths and collapsed health care systems will decimate us financially and as a society, so slowing down this epidemic and saving human lives must be the first priority of governments ”.

In that sense, he indicated that it is necessary a more coordinated response from governments to safeguard people’s lives and the private sector, which will be fragile when the health crisis has passed.

The secretary-general already called last weekend to launch a kind of “Global Marshall plan”, in reference to the massive aid program that the United States launched at the end of World War II to help its allies recover economically.

