PARIS, Mar 27 (.) – Each month the major economies stay closed it will reduce 2 percentage points of annual growth, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Friday.

“Our latest estimates show that the shutdown will directly affect sectors that add up to a third of GDP in major economies,” OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria said in statements to G-20 leaders on Thursday, but that They were made public on Friday.

“We estimate that for each month of confinement, there will be a loss of 2 percentage points in annual GDP growth. Only the tourism sector faces a decline of 50% to 70% in this period anywhere. Many economies will fall into recession, “he added.

(Report by Leigh Thomas; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)