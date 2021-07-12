Each Italian player will win 250,000 euros for the victory in the Eurocup

07/12/2021 at 2:35 PM CEST

.

Each of the 26 members of the Italian national team, brand new champion of the European Championship after beating England this Sunday in the Wembley final, will win 250,000 euros for the victory of the trophy.

The agreement between the president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), Gabriele Gravina, whose body received the record amount of UEFA prizes for a European Championship, with 99.25 million euros, provided for a payment of 250,000 euros for each player in the event of victory. , while the second place would be awarded 200,000 euros, unveiled this Monday the Italian newspaper “La Gazzetta dello Sport”.

The “azzurra” squad had also agreed a payment of 80,000 euros for the quarterfinals and 150,000 for an eventual semi-final.

These prizes were equal to those that the FIGC promised to its internationals at Euro 2012, when the players received 200,000 euros to reach the final, lost 0-4 to Spain.

The 2006 world champions received € 250,000 while the group that triumphed in the 1982 World Cup in Spain received 180 million liras, close to 90,000 euros.

According to the same sources, the English Federation it was the one that promised the highest prizes, with 540,000 euros for each player in the event of a final victory.