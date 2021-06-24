Each family has its own language. Trailer and poster of ‘CODA’

Apple unveils the official trailer and poster for ‘CODA‘, a North American remake of’ The Blier Family ‘written and directed by Sian Heder and which will premiere on Apple TV + on August 13.

The film follows Ruby (Emilia Jones), the only hearing member of a family of deaf people. At 17, he works in the morning with his parents and brother in Gloucester, Massachusetts, before going to class, trying to keep his fishing business afloat. In her life of finding new hobbies, Ruby decides to try her luck in her high school choir, where she discovers not only a latent passion for singing, but also a strong physical attraction for the person with whom she performs duets.

Her enthusiastic teacher (Eugenio Derbez) sees something special in her and encourages her to think about the possibility of entering music school, something that would force her to have to make a decision regarding her future: Either her studies, or his family.

The film had its world premiere at the last edition of the Sundance festival, being at that time acquired by Apple for a whopping 25 million dollars, a record that allowed it to prevail over Netflix or Amazon in the dispute over its distribution at the international level. world.

