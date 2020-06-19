Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

EA Play 2020 was full of interesting news about all the projects that are on the way to all their studies. What is more exciting is that many of them will reach the new generation of consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and take advantage of all their capabilities.

In the presentation video there was a section that served as a window to let players see the way in which the Electronic Arts studios will take advantage of all the benefits of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

As we told you, EA Sports will work on important cutting-edge technology that will push the limits of the new generation with FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21, which will make the game more realistic than ever. But that’s not all, but also the other studios of the company are already working to exploit the potential of the next-generation consoles in many ways and he showed himself a look at his projects.

Electronic Arts internal studios already work on many projects

The first study that was discussed was Criterion, which will « immerse players in a race in a matter of seconds, » obviously harnessing the processing power of the consoles and their solid state drives.

Fans of the BioWare series must be excited, as the studio is already working on a project in which « players will become the hero of their own story. » In the preview you can also see that they work in a fantasy world and some interesting images were shown.

As for DICE, the studio that was in charge of projects like Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront II, will exploit the visual and audio sections of the new consoles and is « creating epic battles on a scale and fidelity like never before. »

Finally, Electronic Arts also shared details of EA Motive Montreal, a study that is working on a title « highly ambitious and innovative » that will take the creativity of the players to another level and that would not be possible without the benefits of the new generation.

We leave you with the trailer to take a look at the future of Electronic Arts.

What do you think of these projects? Are you interested in any specific one? Tell us in the comments.

If you want to check everything that Electronic Arts announced, we invite you to visit this page.

