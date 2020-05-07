And only if players who purchase the American football game on Xbox One do so before December 31.

Yesterday, statements were made by the EA directive in which they talked about offering free improved versions of their games for the new generation. And today, during the Inside Xbox in May, the company offered a first look at Madden NFL 21, the new installment of its best-selling American football simulator to feature Lamar Jackson on the cover. This game will have an improved version on Xbox Series X, and it will also be free for those who have the game on One, but under very strict conditions.

As Electronic Arts comments in its press release, players who purchase Madden NFL 21 on Xbox One will be able to obtaina free upgrade on Xbox Series Xwithin limited time frames. First, they can only request this upgradethose who have purchased the game on Xbox One by December 312020, included. That is, before the end of this year.

Once the game is in their possession, those who thinkpurchase an Xbox Series X laterand hope to immediately enjoy throwing bombs at Julio Jones in the new generation, you should hurry up.EA only offer the upgrade for freeplayers upgrading to Xbox Series Xbefore March 31, 2021. It should be mentioned that the company does not mention the Smart Delivery functions at any time in the note, so it is understood that this isEA’s own promotion.

We will see if EA repeats this move with FIFA 21when they announce it in the coming months, although at the moment the action does not seem to be very well received by the networks. In any case, and in case you missed the announcements this afternoon, here is the first gameplay trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and also the announcement for Yakuza Like a Dragon for Xbox Series X.

