06/03/2020 11:15 am

Electronic Arts has joined the fight against racism that exists in the United States. Recently, the company has revealed that they will donate a million dollars to anti-discrimination organizations. This in response to protests that have arisen after the death of George Floyd, an African American killed in police custody.

In this post signed by Electronic Arts employees and Andrew Wilson, the company’s CEO, they call on the general population to combat any act of racism. This is what they commented:

“The pain and anger over George Floyd’s tragic and senseless death at the hands of law enforcement, and so many others before him, is fueling some of the largest demonstrations in decades against systemic racism in the United States. . There is deep-rooted discrimination that is still undoubtedly present in the African American community, and is unacceptable. Racism should not exist in our society. We are with all of our African American colleagues and partners, families and friends, and everyone who is ready for it to end. We are going to contribute $ 1 million to organizations dedicated to enforcing racial justice in the United States and against discrimination. ”

EA joins companies like Sony, Naughty Dog, Bethesda, and many more in taking a firm stand against racism in the United States. Similarly, CD Projekt Red has delayed its Cyberpunk 2077 event, to give space to the protests that are currently taking place.

Via: EA

