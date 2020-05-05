EXCLUSIVE: EA Sports Could Be Developing A WWE Game

The team of Wrestling planet together with colleagues Extreme Zone, We have explored social networks until we reach a profile of Linkedin on EA Sports, where they look for collaborators to work with them. What strikes us most is that requirements are mentioned about WWE.

Such requirements are shown in the following profile screenshots:

From other requirements such as knowledge about soccer or video games about FIFA, three points stand out on WWE:

Edit / check / test player data in WWE during the game on a constant basis.

Management of bugs and feedback on WWE.

Experience in editing WWE or soccer data (about the game).

You can access the full profile by clicking here.

We also leave you with the post on Facebook from our colleagues in the Extreme Zone where they announce the news.

For now we do not know exactly the fate of the video game franchise of WWE and we don’t know if it really is EA Sports who will replace WWE 2K in the next video game line of WWE. We recently had the announcement of WWE Battlegrounds that will go on sale in the coming months, but there is nothing else confirmed information about another video game for WWE.

