Electronic Artsand the team ofPetroglyphbet on mods in Command and Conquer Remastered Collection, offering fans thesource codesof the classic Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert so that, without major complications, all themodsalready existing to these renewed versions of the mythical strategy games of Westwood Studios, in addition to creating new content.

New maps, units and art can be created for the Westwood classic“EA will release TiberianDawn.dll and RedAlert.dll and their respective source codes under the GPL version 3.0 license,” reports the North American company. Thanks to this bet fans of the Command and Conquer universe will be able to createnew maps, units, artand even alter “video game logic in the classic C&C experience,” EA reports in an official statement. To motivate more creative players, the Petroglyph team has created a new modified unit that players can use. Its origin? A question as engaging as the following: “What would the Brotherhood of Nod do if they captured Mammoth’s tank?”

The answer has been the birth ofa nuclear missile tankwhose turret has been replaced by a giant artillery cannon to fire tactical bombs. A good example of what Command & Conquer fans can achieve once this highly anticipated collection is released. And it will be soon, because the relaunch of these classic strategy will take place on PC next5th Junethrough Origin and Steam.

This collection, which is developed by some of the creatives who once worked on these classics, brings with it the remastered versions of Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert along with its three expansion packs, and as we told you weeks ago, it will be launched sale alongside a collector’s edition of Command and Conquer Remastered.

